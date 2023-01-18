Gorgie Farm will not be turned into shops or flats - council

The farm's three alpacas have been sent to a farm in Ayrshire until new owners are found

One of Scotland's last urban farms will not be redeveloped into shops or flats following its closure, Edinburgh's council leader has confirmed.

Cammy Day said he was confident Gorgie Farm would reopen.

He said the council was working with at least three interested organisations to secure a new business model.

The farm, which was run by the charity Love Learning for the past three years, shut because of financial problems.

Staff left the site on Wednesday - a day after the animals were temporarily rehomed in nearby zoos and farms.

Mr Day said: "I am very confident that the farm will be back open in the coming weeks with a new business model that will sustain it in the heart of Gorgie for the next 40 years and more."

The farm, which gives volunteering opportunities to disadvantaged young people and adults, was closed to the public on Monday.

The council is in talks with Edinburgh Zoo, Five Sisters Zoo in West Lothian and East Links Family Park in Dunbar.

All three sites charge an entry fee, while Gorgie Farm has always been free.

It is unclear whether a new owner would introduce an entry fee.

Love Learning said they had been hit by pandemic restrictions, the cost of living and lack of funding.

It is taking advantage of a three-year break clause to end its five-year lease from the City of Edinburgh Council early.

The goats have been moved to East Links Family Park in East Lothian

The farm previously went into liquidation in November 2019.

Crowdfunding brought in £100,000 and Love Learning reopened it in 2020.

The charity said energy bills for the three-acre farm rose from £17,000 for 18 months to £27,000 for just eight months.

The farm had about 50 livestock and 50 pets, including sheep, pigs, ducks, geese and chickens and a number of smaller animals including snakes and lizards.

There were 30 staff at the farm and many more volunteers. There are also allotments on the site.