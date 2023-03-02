Gorgie Farm to reopen as community venture - council

The farm's three alpacas have been sent to a farm in Ayrshire until new owners are found

One of Scotland's last urban farms will reopen as a community-led venture with a voluntary body to plan its future, Edinburgh's city council has revealed.

Gorgie Farm in Edinburgh, previously run by the charity Love Learning, closed last month.

Edinburgh Voluntary Organisations Council will plan the farm's future.

It is understood Edinburgh Zoo, Five Sisters Zoo in West Lothian and East Links Family Park in Dunbar are interested in taking it over.

Edinburgh Voluntary Organisations Council (Evoc) is expected to form a steering group - including officials from the voluntary sector, campaign groups, the local community and the council.

A City of Edinburgh Council spokesman said: "This will result in a stronger plan for Gorgie City Farm to re-open, with a strong sustainable plan for the future."

However, Evoc's role will not be to run the farm.

The goats have been moved to East Links Family Park in East Lothian

Cammy Day, City of Edinburgh Council leader, said: "I'm delighted we've got Evoc on board for the Gorgie City Farm site as they have a proven track record in supporting local organisations that need expert advice.

"At the heart of the work they will be taking forward are options for a community-led, collaborative and financially sustainable future for the site."

Bridie Ashrowan, chief executive of Evoc, said: "We are committed to taking a community-led approach to this project, learning from other successful collaborations in the city.

"We have no vested interest in the future of the Gorgie Farm site and will step back if and when a community-led partnership has been established, through the work of the steering group.

"This will lay the ground work for Gorgie Farm site having a fighting chance of long term viability."

Energy bills

The farm's former operator Love Learning said it had been hit by pandemic restrictions, the cost of living and lack of funding.

It took advantage of a three-year break clause to end its five-year lease from the City of Edinburgh Council.

The farm previously went into liquidation in November 2019.

Crowdfunding brought in £100,000 and Love Learning reopened it in 2020.

The charity said energy bills for the three-acre farm rose from £17,000 for 18 months to £27,000 for just eight months.

The farm had about 50 livestock and 50 pets, including sheep, pigs, ducks, geese and chickens and a number of smaller animals including snakes and lizards.

There were 30 staff at the farm and many more volunteers. There are also allotments on the site.