Gorham woman charged in fiery car wreck

Aug. 19—A Gorham woman faces multiple charges, including child endangerment, after her car crashed and caught on fire early Friday morning on Mosher Road.

Gorham police charged Ashley Mclean, 35, with operating under the influence, driving to endanger, reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon and endangering the welfare of a child. Mclean had her two children, ages 4 and 7, in the car during the crash, though nobody was injured, according to police.

Police responded to the scene shortly after 12:30 a.m. Friday to find the vehicle on fire in a ditch, resting against a telephone pole. Police said all three occupants were able to exit the car safely before the blaze started.

Town fire crews extinguished the blaze, and first responders examined Mclean and her children as a precaution.

The youths were put into the custody of another family member. The vehicle, a 2010 Jeep Grand Cherokee, was a total loss, according to police.