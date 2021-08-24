Gorilla at Albuquerque zoo euthanized because of infection

·1 min read

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Albuquerque's municipal zoo says a 48-year-old female gorilla has died after being stricken by a bacterial infection.

ABQ BioPark Zoo officials say Huerfanita was euthanized Saturday once it became clear she wasn't going to recover from a digestive tract infection after being treated with medications.

The 48-year-old western lowland gorilla had the same type of infection that killed a male siamang, a type of gibbon, at the zoo earlier this month.

The infection was first discovered at the zoo in early August in a male gorilla.

After the first death, zoo personnel removed gorillas, orangutans and siamangs from public display areas to be treated and monitored in private indoor spaces.

Zoo Director Stephanie Stowell said Huerfanita was beloved at the zoo and that staff were devastated by her death.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Brazil firefighters tackle Juquery state park fire

    According to local authorities, dry weather and high temperatures helped the fire spread.Firefighters received 2,360 calls for fires in the area over the weekend.Fire authorities said there are three active fires and more than 1,200 hectares have already been burned.They said they suspect the fire actually started after a hot air balloon crashed into the park.Fire fighters have explained it is a complex job to put out the flames as tanker trucks are unable to access some areas.A military police helicopter has also been employed to battle the blazes.

  • First Zoo Miami koala to survive birth in decades dies from health issues at age 2

    It took months for the baby koala to emerge from his mother’s pouch.

  • TV Academy revokes Cuomo's Emmy amid scandal, resignation

    Hours after leaving office, scandal-tainted former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo suffered another defeat Tuesday, losing the special Emmy Award he received last year for his daily, televised briefings on the coronavirus pandemic. The International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences said in a statement that given Cuomo’s resignation amid a torrent of sexual harassment allegations it was taking away the prize and removing any reference to him in its official materials. Cuomo left office at 12 a.m. Tuesday, two weeks after he announced he would resign rather than face an impeachment battle that seemed inevitable after a report by independent investigators — overseen by state Attorney General Letitia James — concluded he had sexually harassed 11 women.

  • California’s Calder Fire jumps highway, threatens more mountain towns

    A wildfire burning for a week in Northern California continued to grow out of control, one of about a dozen big blazes in the drought-stricken state that have destroyed hundreds of homes and forced thousands of people to evacuate.

  • Watch: Curious ‘sea alien’ tries to communicate with diver

    An ecotourism operator in Mexico said he seemed to gaze into the eyes of a “sea alien” during a recent close encounter with a false killer whale.

  • Don't touch!: Why you can't help baby sea turtles on Florida beaches

    Every spring and summer, sea turtles begin crawling onto our beaches and finding nice, safe spots to lay their eggs.Thousands of those eggs, up and down the west coast of Florida, are now starting to hatch.Here’s the deal, though: They don’t need your help. As cute as these babies are, they are protected, and they need the experience of crawling from their nests to the water in order to orient themselves to the world.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.So s

  • Watch: Trout fall from sky into Colorado’s remote lakes

    Dozens of Colorado’s high-altitude lakes received thousands of cutthroat trout fingerlings last Monday and Tuesday as part of the state’s aerial stocking program.

  • A gruesome video shows a giant tortoise crushing a baby tern's skull in its jaws

    Tortoises tend to eat plants, but scientists filmed one hunting a bird and biting its head. This behavior could be more common than we think.

  • Mineworx Likely to be First CleanTech Solution to Recover Diesel Catalytic Converters

    Image provided by http://times-herald.com/ Americans own over 276 million vehicles. Since 1977, cars and trucks sold in the U.S. needed to have catalytic converters. A catalytic converter is one of the most important components of a vehicle. The device controls harmful emissions by breaking down toxic gases and converts them into carbon dioxide and water vapor before being emitted into the atmosphere. Catalytic converters have an intrinsic value as they contain between 3 to 7 grams of platinum a

  • Port Of Oakland Tests Drayage With Class 8 Peterbilt Electric Trucks

    Ten Class 8 Peterbilt Model 579EVs running drayage in the Port of Oakland illustrate two facts of heavy-duty electrification: Class 8 Battery-electric trucks are for real. They only work where infrastructure is in place to charge them. Shippers Transport Express (STE) has both working for it in a three-month demonstration. "With the recent completion of the charging infrastructure at the Port of Oakland, right now is the perfect time to put our 10 Peterbilt Model 579EVs into service and demonstr

  • How would planting 8 billion trees every year for 20 years affect Earth's climate?

    Planting 8 billion trees a year would replace about half of the 15 billion cut down annually. Michael Tewelde/AFP via Getty Images Curious Kids is a series for children of all ages. If you have a question you’d like an expert to answer, send it to curiouskidsus@theconversation.com. If we planted 8 billion trees a year for 20 years, what would happen on Earth? – Shivam K., age 14, Nawada, Bihar, India Politicians, business leaders, YouTubers and celebrities are calling for the planting of million

  • Could Plug Power Stock Help You Retire a Millionaire?

    Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) has grown its revenue impressively in the last few years. Given the way it is progressing, Plug Power may take quite a few years before it becomes profitable. Let's take a longer view -- a decade and beyond -- and try to find if Plug Power stock can help you retire a millionaire.

  • Drought worsens in Southern California, with Ventura County in worst category

    Northwest L.A. County, Ventura County, parts of San Bernardino County and others fall into a federal report's highest range — 'exceptional drought.'

  • I wasted $40 on a couple of nearly unusable gas cans: Here's how to find a good one

    Why are so many gasoline cans so hard to use? More important, how do you pick a can that won’t turn you into a walking wick?

  • Venomous sea snakes may attack divers during mating season, study suggests

    Acts of aggression likely because of ‘mistaken identity during sexual interactions’, researchers write New research suggests male Olive sea snakes are more likely to attack humans during breeding season and coil around divers’ fins. Photograph: Jack Breedon/Scientific Reports/PA Highly venomous and sexually aroused sea snakes may attack human divers after confusing them with other snakes during breeding season, a new study suggests. Researchers from three Australian universities working on the s

  • 'Maybe they helped him': Swimmer surrounded by dolphins rescued two miles out at sea

    The swimmer had been in the water for 12 hours when he was rescued off the coast of Co Kerry, Ireland.

  • Hurricane center watching two Atlantic disturbances with a third forming in Caribbean

    A few days into the beginning of peak hurricane season, the National Hurricane Center is monitoring three disturbances in the Atlantic, all with moderate chances of developing this week.

  • Why Nevada tribes are seeking national monument status for sacred trees

    Native peoples in Nevada are on the offensive in a new push to get federal protection for the Bahsahwahbee as a national monument.

  • Startling photos capture East Coast flooding and wreckage from Tropical Storm Henri

    The storm system is forecast to bring heavy rainfall and flooding to the Atlantic coast through Monday.

  • Explosive California wildfire 'knocking on the door' of Tahoe area

    Securing more resources to fight the fire is the "No. 1 priority in the nation," the state's top fire official said.