'Gorilla Glue Girl' says she's giving $20,000 that she raised on GoFundMe to a non-profit run by the doctor who saved her hair

Will Martin
Tessica Brown
Tessica Brown. Tessica Brown/Instagram

  • Gorilla Glue Girl says she'll give $20,000 to a foundation run by the doctor who saved her hair.

  • Tessica Brown raised more than $23,000 on GoFundMe after going viral for her hair mishap.

  • TMZ reports she'll donate to the Restore Foundation, Michael Obeng's reconstructive surgery non-profit.

Tessica Brown, the woman who went viral after putting Gorilla Glue in her hair instead of hairspray, says she'll give $20,000 she raised through a GoFundMe page to a foundation run by the surgeon who saved her hair.

Louisiana resident Brown went viral in early February after she posted videos on her Instagram and Twitter, saying her hair had been stuck in place for more than a month because she'd used Gorilla Glue as a substitute for hairspray.

After garnering huge attention on the internet, LA-based surgeon Dr. Michael Obeng offered to try to fix Brown's hair for free. Earlier this week, TMZ posted video footage of Obeng operating on Brown's hair.

Videos from after the procedure showed Brown was also able to retain some of her hair in the process. She could also be seen running her fingers through it and feeling her scalp, as Insider's Palmer Haasch reported.

Now, Brown appears to want to pay Obeng back by making a sizeable donation to a foundation he runs, TMZ reports.

During her Gorilla Glue saga, Brown launched a GoFundMe page with an initial goal of $1,500 to help her pay for expenses related to what she called "this unfortunate ordeal."

"My name is Tessica Brown and I am a small town girl who happened to make a mistake by putting gorilla glue spray on my hair as a substitute for GotB glue hairspray, and as most of you know my hair was stuck in place for about a month," she wrote on the page.

"After reading and researching I realized I may need medical help and my hair may need to be shaved, so I made this GoFundMe account to help with any expenses related to this unfortunate ordeal. I would like to thank everyone who reached out."

Following her viral success, donors flooded to the page. As of Sunday morning, Brown has raised more than $23,000.

To thank Obeng for his help in fixing her hair, which he reportedly did not charge for, TMZ reports that Brown will now give the majority of that money to the Restore Foundation. This is a non-profit started by Obeng with the aim of providing reconstructive surgery for people in developing nations.

According to TMZ, Brown's manager says she'll keep roughly $1,000 of the money raised on her GoFundMe to pay for her travel from Louisiana to Los Angeles, and for an emergency room visit she made back home.

