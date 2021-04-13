‘Gorilla hail’ pounded parts of Texas. See photos and video from the powerful storm

Mike Stunson
·2 min read

Parts of Texas were pummeled with so-called “gorilla” hail Monday, leaving smashed windshields and other property damage in its wake.

Just how big is gorilla hail? The severe thunderstorm that hit the Texas Hill Country Monday evening produced hailstones that were as large as a grapefruit., according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

“The hail was not only remarkable for its size, but also for the fact that it reportedly accumulated up to three inches on the ground in Llano, Texas,” NOAA said.

Llano is about 75 miles northwest of Austin.

The term “gorilla hail” was coined by storm chaser Reed Timmer, who met the storm Monday just west of Llano. He shared video driving through the storm with a broken windshield, caused by what he called one of the “top 5 most intense hail cores” he’s encountered.

When the storm ended, he stepped outside his vehicle to show how it had been battered.

As the storm approached Llano, the National Weather Service said it was capable of producing hail the size of a baseball or larger.

Images shared online show just how big some of the hailstones were.

There are no reports of injuries from the storm.

Recommended Stories

  • Large Hail Hits Llano County, Texas, Amid Severe Thunderstorm Warning

    Large hailstones pelted down in Llano County, Texas, on April 12, as the National Weather Service warned of a dangerous and severe thunderstorm in the area.The service said the storm was capable of producing “very large hail of baseball size or larger.”In video shared on Facebook by John Bolgiano, giant hailstones can be seen bouncing off the ground. Bolgiano told Storyful he thought the hail might have dented his metal roof. Credit: John Bolgiano via Storyful

  • Get a Sneak Peek at THE ART OF STAR WARS: GALAXY’S EDGE

    See exclusive art from The Art of Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, an upcoming book exploring art and ideas for Disney Parks' Star Wars-themed land. The post Get a Sneak Peek at THE ART OF STAR WARS: GALAXY’S EDGE appeared first on Nerdist.

  • 5 frozen organic meals the whole family will love

    You don’t need a lot of time to prepare a nutritious meal. The post 5 frozen organic meals the whole family will love appeared first on In The Know.

  • 25 Quick High-Protein Dinners for Monday Nights

    Each recipe has at least 15 grams of protein per serving for a satisfying and filling meal. Once you try recipes like Salmon with Sun-Dried Tomato Cream Sauce and Mushroom Ragout with Herbed Ricotta & Pappardelle, you’ll want to add them to your weekly meal lineup. Ripe tomato and fresh basil give this quick recipe tons of flavor.

  • Here we go again! Golfer’s shot lands on alligator’s head on Hilton Head course

    Talk about playing from the rough.

  • Raleigh woman Christina Matos was stabbed to death, records show

    A 20-year-old Raleigh student who was found dead in her apartment last week was stabbed to death, records show.

  • Ask A Dietitian: What Are The Best Plant-Based Proteins?

    Meat: It's no longer what's for dinner.

  • 'What is that in sky?': Witnesses see rare fireball explode in sky over Florida

    The streaking fireball prompted calls to the National Weather Service and nearly 200 reports to the American Meteor Society.

  • 18 Restaurant Chains That Have Filed for Bankruptcy

    The coronavirus pandemic has devastated the restaurant industry. By mid-April of 2020, an estimated 30,000 American restaurants had closed for good and more than 110,000 were expected to shutter by...

  • Eruptions continue as thick ash turns day into night in Caribbean

    More huge explosions rocked the island of St. Vincent Monday and Tuesday mornings as the La Soufrière volcano continued erupting. On Monday, the volcano spewed a tremendous amount of ash and hot gas in the biggest explosive eruption yet since volcanic activity began on the eastern Caribbean island late last week. Another explosive eruption occurred on Tuesday morning, once again sending ash thousands of feet into the sky. The ash cloud produced by the eruption on Monday was blown in the direction of Barbados and seemingly turned day into night as ash fell from the sky like snow across the island. The Grantley Adams International Airport in Barbados was closed and was expected to remain shut down until noon on Wednesday as a result of the ashfall, Stabroekn News reported. Ash falling like snow in Barbados from the La Soufriere in St. Vincent. @lookner pic.twitter.com/YLfSEhBpuc— Bajan Lifestyles (@BimInspire) April 10, 2021 With wind in the upper levels of the atmosphere still blowing to the east on Tuesday, it is possible that ash from this most recent eruption can once again blanket Barbados. Air quality can also worsen and become hazardous for people with existing respiratory problems. Experts called Monday's eruption a "huge explosion" that generated pyroclastic flows down the volcano's south and southwest flanks, destroying everything in its path. "Anything that was there, man, animal, anything...They are gone. And it's a terrible thing to say it," Richard Robertson, a geologist with the University of the West Indies Seismic Research Centre, told L.A. station NBC Radio. Erouscilla Joseph, director of the University of the West Indies' Seismic Research Center, told The Associated Press, "Anybody who would have not heeded the evacuation, they need to get out immediately." In addition to ash falling from the sky, a post on social media Tuesday afternoon showed damage to a community from a volcanic mudflow, known as a lahar. This satellite animation from Tuesday morning, April 13, 2021 shows the ash cloud produced by an eruption from the La Soufrière volcano on St. Vincent moving towards Barbados. Robertson says the volcano's old and new dome have been destroyed, and that a new crater has been created. Scientists studying the La Soufrière volcano's eruptions on the Caribbean island of St. Vincent say explosions could continue for days or even weeks, and that the worst may be yet to come. Robertson said in a press conference with the prime minister over the weekend, "The volcano is in its explosive eruption phase...Friday's explosive eruption is likely just the beginning." The explosion on April 9 sent an ash plume shooting an estimated 52,000 feet into the atmosphere and forced the evacuation of about 16,000 people. Thousands have gone to government-run shelters that screen for COVID-19 and isolate anyone testing positive. Cruise ships are also on stand-by near the island to evacuate residents, but people have to be vaccinated before they board a cruise ship, Ralph Gonsalves, the prime minister of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, said at a press conference the day after the eruption. A satellite image from Saturday, April 10 shows an ash cloud from the La Soufrière volcano spreading eastward across Barbados. NASA/Worldview There have been no reports of anyone being killed or injured. Before the eruption began, the government ordered people to evacuate the most high-risk area around the 4,003-foot (1,220-meter) volcano after scientists warned that magma was moving close to the surface. The volcano had been dormant since 1979, but it started rumbling and releasing smoke and steam toward the end of 2020 and is now being compared to the worst eruption in St Vincent's history in 1902 when as many as 1,600 people were killed. Very early Sunday morning, the National Emergency Management Organization of St. Vincent and the Grenadines (NEMO SVG) said on Twitter that a "massive power outage" was underway following another "explosive event" of the volcano, but authorities had restored electricity to most of the island by late afternoon. The UWI Seismic Research Centre says these are not lava flows but pyroclastic flows which are "moving mixtures of ash, rock fragments" and gas. This dangerous mixture can travel down volcanoes at speeds of up to 120 mph and can cause total devastation. "These flows are really moving masses of destruction," Robertson said. "They just destroy everything in its path. Even if you have the strongest house in the world, they will just bulldoze it off the ground." The St. Vincent and the Grenadines National Emergency Management Organisation called the scene a "battle zone." Images shot by the UWI Seismic Research Centre show gray scenes that resemble images from the moon, not a tropical island usually considered a vacation paradise. Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves said water supplies to most of the island had been cut off and its airspace is closed because of the smoke and thick plumes of volcanic ash moving through the atmosphere. CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP "Agriculture will be badly affected, and we may have some loss of animals, and we will have to do repairs to houses. But if we have life and we have strength - we will build it back better, stronger, together," he said. The Barbados Defence Force has been deployed to St. Vincent to provide humanitarian assistance as part of a disaster response mission, the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency said. Residents in Barbados, about 124 miles (nearly 200 km) to the east, have also been urged to stay indoors. "This is to protect yourselves and your family," said Chief Medical Officer Kenneth George. The Barbados Defence Force (BDF) deployed a contingent as part of the Regional Security System's (RSS) humanitarian assistance and disaster response (HADR) mission to St Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) in the aftermath of the La Soufrière volcano eruption. pic.twitter.com/R1NInZYaSU— CDEMA (@cdemacu) April 10, 2021 The fine ash particles, which are difficult to clean up, pose a respiratory risk, especially for people with underlying issues. Geologist Richard Robertson told people who have decided to stay on the island to do their best to clean the ash before it settles or gets wet. "Though called ash, volcanic ash is not the product of combustion, like the soft fluffy material created by burning wood, leaves, or paper. Volcanic ash is a hard rain of rough particles. It does not dissolve in water, is extremely abrasive and mildly corrosive, and conducts electricity when wet," the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) explained. Volcanic ash accumulates on buildings, and its weight can cause roofs to collapse. A dry layer of ash 4 inches thick weighs 120 to 200 pounds per square yard, and wet ash can weigh twice as much. Because wet ash conducts electricity, it can cause short circuits and failure of electronic components, especially high-voltage circuits and transformers. Power outages are common in ash-fall areas. Ash also clogs filters used in air-ventilation systems, which are especially important during the pandemic. It can also ruin car engines and cause communication issues. The organization World Central Kitchen, a non-profit organization devoted to providing meals in the wake of natural disasters, is on the island helping people. Chef Sam Bloch reported people are on roofs shoveling off as much as 6 inches of ash. UPDATE from WCK's @SamBloch1 on St. Vincent, about 20 minutes north of the last shelter. This is in the evacuation area, but people like Peter are still here, trying to clean the heavy ash off homes so they don't collapse. The WCK logistics team is also getting supplies en route. pic.twitter.com/3HYI2LMhP7— World Central Kitchen (@WCKitchen) April 11, 2021 Professor Claire Horwell from Durham University in the United Kingdom who will be analyzing the ash emitted by La Soufrière says that while ash can seem scary, it won't harm healthy people. "People worry if volcanic ash is harmful to inhale," she tweeted. "If you are healthy, it may cause some irritation in your throat and make you cough, but generally it's a nuisance. If you have existing respiratory disease, it may make your symptoms worse. Asthmatics might feel wheezy/breathless." With more potential eruptions looming, Robertson advised residents to move as far south on the island as possible. The hazard map below shows how much of St. Vincent is in danger from an eruption. Lead Meteorologist David Sánchez, with the National Weather Service (NWS) in San Juan, Puerto Rico, has studied wind patterns in the tropical Atlantic and says the plume will move to the east and southeast and is expected to remain over the Atlantic Ocean. Sanchez told AccuWeather that, so far, no impacts are expected for Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Barry Baxter, a meteorologist with the NWS Miami office, said current winds are blowing to the east and south, which would keep the ash cloud from traveling the 1,500 miles to Florida. "At this point, it doesn't look like we're going to get anything from it," he said. Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier, Spectrum, FuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios.

  • The Friends Reunion Will Include an Iconic Set Piece

    The one where the reunion is&nbsp;finally&nbsp;filmed.

  • Suez canal blockage caused sulphur pollution spike

    When the Ever Given container vessel jammed ship traffic, the pollution was visible from space.

  • Nervous North American farmers set to 'seed in faith' into parched soils

    Fields across the Canadian Prairies and the U.S. Northern Plains are among the driest on record, raising production risks in one of the world's key growing regions for canola and spring wheat. Spring wheat futures are trading near their highest levels since 2017, the last time significant drought gripped the northern U.S. Plains. "I guess we seed in faith, hoping it's going to rain," said Steven Donald, 41, a fourth-generation member of a family-owned grain and cattle farm near Moosomin, Saskatchewan.

  • US recommends 'pause' for Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine

    Don't worry if you were scheduled to get a Johnson & Johnson vaccine at NRG Park today! Health officials will be administering the Pfizer shot instead.

  • A venomous snake — with no known antivenom — bites San Diego Zoo employee

    The snake involved was an African bush viper. There is no known antivenom for their bites.

  • Bally's buying Tropicana hotel on Las Vegas Strip for $308M

    The Tropicana Las Vegas Hotel and Casino, a Sin City namesake, is being sold to a new entrant among Las Vegas Boulevard resort owners. Rhode Island-based Bally’s Corp. announced Tuesday it will acquire the iconic Strip property from Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. for about $308 million. The agreement for the nearly 1,500-room hotel, casino, theater and convention property also involves a sale-and-leaseback transaction relating to Bally’s Black Hawk, Colorado and Rock Island, Illinois, casino properties, the company said.

  • Facebook took down the official page of the small French town of Bitche, then restored it after being called out

    The page was taken down on March 19, per local media, so officials created a new one named after the town's postal code: Mairie 57230.

  • Analysis: Iran's powerful Guard faces scrutiny after attacks

    The recent sabotage at Iran’s main nuclear enrichment facility is just the latest setback for the country's Revolutionary Guard, though the paramilitary force is rarely publicly criticized due to its power. Its forces failed to stop both an earlier attack at Iran's Natanz facility and the assassination of a top scientist who started a military nuclear program decades earlier. Then on Sunday, the nuclear facility, of which the Guard is the chief protector, experienced a blackout that damaged some of its centrifuges.

  • Companies that have containers on the Ever Given could have to help pay the up to $1 billion Egyptian authorities are demanding before the ship leaves the Suez Canal

    Three weeks after getting stuck, the Ever Given is still anchored in the Great Bitter Lake at the Suez Canal.

  • Russia says troop buildup near Ukraine is a response to NATO

    Russia's defense minister said Tuesday that the country's massive military buildup in the west was part of readiness drills amid what he described as threats from NATO. Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said the maneuvers in western Russia that have worried neighboring Ukraine and brought warnings from NATO would last for another two weeks. Speaking at a meeting with the top military brass, Shoigu said the ongoing exercise was a response to what he claimed were continuous efforts by the United States and its NATO allies to beef up their forces near Russia's borders.