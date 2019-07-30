What Gorsuch’s Critics Get Wrong about the Administrative State

Ever since Neil Gorsuch took his place on the Supreme Court bench, he has generated controversy with his contention that, as he put it in 2016, the administrative state “poses a grave threat to our values of personal liberty.” Justice Gorsuch’s overarching concern is delegation, the unconstitutional assignment by Congress to the executive branch of the job of actually writing laws. He includes in his “values” religious observance. Fans of larger government know that appeals to personal liberty resonate with Americans, religious or not, and will go to disconcerting lengths to hinder Gorsuch when he makes the liberty argument.

The reaction to Gorsuch’s dissent in a recent case, Gundy v. United States, is proving no exception. A 5–3 majority backed a federal agency’s right to determine who must register as a sex offender. Leading the dissent in Gundy, Gorsuch again spotlighted delegation: “The constitution promises that only the people’s elected representatives may adopt new federal laws restricting liberty.”

As one example of intrusion by the unelected, Gorsuch dug up a Great Depression case involving an agency that operated close to nine decades back: the National Recovery Administration, the centerpiece of President Franklin Roosevelt’s New Deal. On the spurious reasoning that an executive-branch office could through enforcement of new industry codes make the economy grow again, Roosevelt approved voluminous NRA codes that did the opposite of promote growth, tying down industry. In the case, A.L.A. Schechter Poultry v. United States, the Justice Department charged the Schechter brothers, kosher wholesale butchers in Brooklyn, with 60 violations of an NRA poultry code.

In 1935, the Supreme Court found unanimously for the butchers and slew their would-be master, the NRA. The NRA, the justices held, violated the Constitution’s commerce clause and its Article One constraints on delegation. The justices also went out of their way to make it clear that the government’s case abused common sense. Why should a customer not pick his chicken? Justice Benjamin Cardozo, relishing a poultry pun, declared the NRA must go, “bone and sinew,” and called the case an example of “delegation running riot.” Describing the tensions between the Schechters and the federal government in his Gundy dissent, Gorsuch cited the treatment of the case from The Forgotten Man, my history of the period. He noted that the Justice Department singled out the Schechters, and that “kosher butchers such as the Schechters had a hard time following these [NRA] rules.”

These last contentions, with their implication that giant federal administrative regimes can be especially tough on community and faith, were enough to drive Gorsuch critics to the edge. Mark Tushnet, a law professor at Harvard, sought to shame the justice by alleging that he’d allowed himself to be misled by me, and that the New Deal did not burden the Schechters in their work as kosher butchers. Gorsuch and I operated in a system of “epistemic closure” and did not belong to the “epistemic community” of historians, Professor Tushnet complained. He allowed that he knew The Forgotten Man’s account was wrong because he’d looked me up on Wikipedia. Since I had no Ph.D., whereas he himself consulted an unnamed academic expert on Jewish observance, he also made a point of noting that he’d read the case, implying that Gorsuch and I had not, and that Gorsuch was a gullible fool.

Tushnet fastened on an NRA poultry-code rule called “straight killing,” which required the butchers at live-poultry markets to ban customers from selecting individual chickens to slaughter. Under the rule, a butcher had to grab the chicken nearest his hand from the coop, assembly-line style, unless the customer asked for all or half of the chickens in the coop. Tushnet argued that I’d said “straight killing” conflicted with Jewish law, and that I’d erred:

Shlaes writes that “to suggest . . . that Schechter chickens were unfit was . . . to suggest that their kosher slaughterhouse was not really kosher,” because, she suggests, under Jewish law “customers . . . had the right to choose their birds, and this in turn ensured that everyone involved had a chance to determine whether the product was as healthy as possible.”