Gorsuch's Supreme Court opinion for LGBTQ rights sends a shudder through conservative ranks

Justice Neil M. Gorsuch was President Trump’s first choice for the Supreme Court and a conservative’s dream — until he wrote this week’s landmark opinion extending civil rights protections to LGBTQ employees nationwide.

The ruling sent a shudder through the ranks of conservative activists and columnists, some of whom saw signs of another betrayal by a Republican-appointed justice who ended up siding at times with liberals on key issues.

“This was not judging. This was legislating — a brute force attack on our constitutional system,” said Carrie Severino, president of the Judicial Crisis Network, which funded ads supporting Gorsuch’s confirmation in 2017.

Gorsuch spoke for a 6-3 majority in declaring that the 1964 Civil Rights Act’s ban on employment discrimination based on “sex” also covers lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer workers. “An employer who fires an individual merely for being gay or transgender defies the law,” he wrote in Bostock vs. Clayton County. Previously, Title VII of the act was seen as protecting women from gender discrimination.

Tom Fitton, president of the conservative group Judicial Watch, called it a “radical Supreme Court decision [which] shows that the threat to the rule of law doesn’t only come from leftist rioters in the streets.”

The Wall Street Journal’s editorial page called it “Another Win for the Kagan Court,” theorizing that Justice Elena Kagan, an Obama appointee and former Harvard Law School dean, had found a formula to win over Gorsuch and Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. “to rewrite the Civil Rights Act.” Monday’s decision “is merely the latest evidence that the Roberts Court, even buttressed by two Trump nominees, is in no consistent way ‘conservative,’” the editorial concluded.

One of the nation’s most outspoken conservatives was uncharacteristically restrained.

“Some people were surprised,” Trump said in response. “But they’ve ruled, and we live with their decision.” It was a “very powerful decision, actually,” he added.

Notably Trump did not mention Gorsuch, even though in the past Trump hasn’t hesitated to deride other justices by name or criticize rulings that haven’t gone his way.

Gorsuch’s opinion is likely to spur legal challenges to some of Trump’s policies. Last week, the Trump administration repealed a health regulation that would have protected transgender people from discrimination. Last year, the Defense Department revoked regulations that protected transgender people serving in the military. Both now could come under attack.

This theme of conservatives’ hopes being betrayed at the Supreme Court has a long history on the right. President Nixon appointed four new justices to the high court under a banner of law and order and strict construction, but one of them was Justice Harry Blackmun, the author of the Roe vs. Wade opinion and, in his later years, a steady liberal vote.

Presidents Reagan and George H.W. Bush ran as antiabortion Republicans and appointed five justices to the high court. But three of them — Justices Sandra Day O’Connor, Anthony M. Kennedy and David Souter — combined in 1992 to uphold Roe vs. Wade against a strong conservative drive to overturn the right to abortion.

When George W. Bush became president, conservatives vowed there would be “No More Souters.” Only reliable conservatives with a known record would be sent to the high court, they said. And conservative groups began meticulously vetting and researching potential candidates, and lobbying hard for their selections.

Bush chose Roberts, a former Reagan and Bush administration lawyer who had represented antiabortion protesters before the high court, along with Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr., an appeals court judge with a consistent record of conservative rulings.

But in 2012, with the court’s conservatives poised and ready to overturn the Affordable Care Act sponsored by President Obama and approved by a Democratic Congress, Roberts voted with four liberals to uphold the law. He said the law did nothing more than impose a small tax on those who refused to buy insurance even though they could afford it. And Congress had broad power to impose taxes, he said.

The ruling could have been interpreted by the right as a great triumph for judicial restraint — long a conservative value. But in an increasingly partisan and ideological nation, it was greeted as a betrayal of the conservative cause. Despite a steady record of conservative votes over 15 years, Roberts — who has since sided with liberals on other matters, including the recent gay rights decision — is still seen as a turncoat by many on the right.