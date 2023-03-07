Gory photos of West Side bike path massacre shown to jury in Sayfullo Saipov’s death penalty trial

Manhattan federal prosecutors showed jurors gory photos of the slain victims in the truck attack on the Hudson River Park bike path on Tuesday, asking them to sentence terrorist Sayfullo Saipov to death for the “callous and calculated” massacre.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Amanda Houle said Saipov was “committed to the long game” in his bloodthirsty quest to kill as many Americans as possible in a deluded ISIS-inspired jihad on Halloween 2017.

“Here, the defendant murdered eight innocent people. He stole eight lives,” Houle said. She later added, “He is deserving of the most severe punishment the law provides.”

Houle displayed photos of the victims’ mangled corpses on the bike bath after Saipov mowed them down in a 6,000-pound flatbed truck he rented at a Passaic, N.J. Home Depot.

The prosecutor said Saipov wanted to inflict “deep suffering” on his victims’ loved ones. She said he started planning the crime long before he carried out the bloodshed.

“The defendant thought out and carefully executed a plan of attack. He had time to reflect and reconsider his choice. His crime was not impulsive, it was not reflexive and that makes him more culpable,” Houle said.

“He told the FBI he started following ISIS three years before his attacks. And the defendant had the idea to [commit] an attack a full year before he executed it.”

Saipov, 35, was found guilty of 28 murder and terrorism charges on Jan. 26. His case entered the death penalty phase on Feb. 13.

In this phase, prosecutors called family members of the victims, who testified about the impact of their grief and the trauma the experienced after they lost their loved ones.

Killed in the attack were Ann-Laure Decadt, 31, a Belgian mother of two; five men from Argentina, Hernán Mendoza, Diego Angelini, Alejandro Pagnucco, Ariel Erlij, and Hernan Ferruchi, who were in the city with five other friends from high school to celebrate 30 years of friendship; and Darren Drake, 32, of New Jersey, and 23-year-old New Yorker Nicholas Cleves.

If the jury chooses to side with prosecutors, Saipov will be the first federal defendant in Manhattan sentenced to death since 1954.

If there is one holdout, he will spend the rest of his life at ADX Florence in Colorado, the “supermax” prison called the Alcatraz of the Rockies because of its isolated location.