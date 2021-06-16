Reps. Cheney and Kinzinger condemn Gosar for 'lie' about Jan. 6 shooting

Reps. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., and Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., denounced fellow Republican Rep. Paul Gosar of Arizona on Tuesday for his suggestion that Ashli Babbitt — who was shot and killed during the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol — had been "executed" by Capitol Police.

"On January 6, as the violent mob advanced on the House chamber, I was standing near @RepGosar and helped him open his gas mask," Cheney tweeted. "The Capitol Police led us to safety. It is disgusting and despicable to see Gosar lie about that day and smear the men and women who defended us."

During a House Oversight and Reform Committee hearing Tuesday, Gosar asked FBI Director Christopher Wray if he knew who "executed" Babbitt, a supporter of then-President Donald Trump who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6.

Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., speaks as Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., looks on during a news conference on Capitol Hill Tuesday. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

After Wray said he did not know the name of the officer, Gosar called Babbitt's shooting death "disturbing."

"The Capitol Police officer that did this shooting appeared to be hiding, lying in wait and then gave no warning before killing her," Gosar said, without offering evidence to support the claim.

The officer who shot Babbitt has not been named. An investigation by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia and D.C.'s Metropolitan Police Department concluded earlier this year that the actions of the officer did not warrant prosecution.

"You're sick Paul," Kinzinger tweeted. "Truth is, Ashli was manipulated by people like you and breached an area and put lives in danger despite being repeatedly warned not to. The real criminals are the liars abusing people for political power."

Trump supporters clash with police and security forces as they push barricades to storm the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. (Roberto Schmidt/AFP via Getty Images)

Late Tuesday, the House voted 406-21 to award Congressional Gold Medals to police officers who defended the Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Gosar was among the 21 — all Republicans — to vote against it.

