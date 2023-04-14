Goshen 7-Eleven murder defendants set for trial

Apr. 13—GOSHEN — Two Goshen teens accused of killing a man at a Goshen gas station are scheduled for a joint jury trial on May 1.

Leonardo Chavarria and Alejandro Briano, both 16, had their pretrial conference on murder charges Thursday before Circuit Court Judge Michael Christofeno. The two were previously waived to adult court for the shooting, which occurred at 7-Eleven, 2220 Elkhart Road, Goshen, on April 23, 2022, and led to the death of Santino Garcia, 20, of Goshen.

According to a probable cause affidavit, both teens admitted the shooting to police.

TRAVIS SIGLER

A robbery suspect was sentenced by plea bargain to a total of 50 years for a series of robberies committed in the fall of 2021, although much of it was suspended.

Travis Sigler, 33, was charged with three counts of armed robbery one count of attempted robbery, and one related battery charge Oct. 29, 2021. He was sentenced to 50 years at the Indiana Department of Correction, with 35 years suspended and on reporting probation.

According to court documents, at 6:42 p.m. officers were called to Michael's Italian Restaurant, 528 Harrison St., Elkhart, where a victim stated he was robbed of his wallet, cell phone, and personal items at gunpoint in the parking lot. Then at 7:48 p.m., another victim, an employee of QC Mart, 2637 S. Main St., told officers she was robbed of her car keys and a lighter in the parking lot.

At 8:23 p.m., officers received another call, this time for an attempted robbery at Bowly's Crystal Bar, 109 Freight St. The victim had already left the bar and driven himself to the hospital for injuries sustained during the incident. He told officers a man with a gun demanded money from him and struck him in the head with the gun.

He grabbed for the gun, a struggle ensued, and the man ran from the area. His description matched the description of the other two robberies earlier in the evening. At 10:38 p.m., another victim reported a robbery in the parking lot of Hardy's Bar, 610 S. Main St., with her car keys and purse being stolen.

The vehicle was located near Pleasant Plain Avenue the following morning and after an investigation, Sigler was released and the driver of the vehicle, Arrick Thomas, was further questioned. He admitted in court to driving the vehicle during the robberies, as Sigler confronted people. Items missing including two sets of car keys, and a gun were retrieved from the vehicle. On Nov. 3, Sigler was arrested during a traffic stop, and a search conducted by officers found one victim's missing phone and documents from another. Sigler initially denied any involvement.

Ahead of sentencing, Sigler apologized to the victims and said he wouldn't offer a sob story, acknowledging that he committed the crimes and there was no excuse.

Christofeno called the plea bargain a favorable plea, calling robbery a "very personal crime."

NIMAONI KING

A Bashor Children's Home teen, who is being charged in connection with a robbery dating back to Oct. 10, 2022, saw her trial continued from May 15 to Dec. 4.

According to police, Nimaoni King, 16, ran away with two other girls from Bashor Children's Home, 62226 C.R. 15, Goshen, assaulted a staff member and stole the victim's keys to escape the secure facility.

Later that day, officers were advised of three young women running on properties near C.R. 30 and C.R. 15 and they were apprehended although two, including King, attempted to resist law enforcement, the report reads.

ENRIQUE FLORES

A man charged with the attempted murder of his own brother saw a continuance in his case.

Flores, 21, Goshen, was accused of shooting his brother, Hector Flores, 24, in the parking lot of Crazyman's Stompin' Grounds Bar and Grill, 1914 Elkhart Road, Goshen, on Oct. 22. According to police, Hector was shot 10 times following an argument, and was hospitalized in critical condition needing several life-saving surgeries.

Flores' trial date shifted from May 15 to Dec. 4, with a trial status conference scheduled for Nov. 9.

ELIJAH COLEMAN

One of two teen charged with armed robbery also had his trial continued during Thursday's court proceedings. Elijah Coleman, 17, is accused of using a gun to hold up another teenage victim and steal cash outside the Sunny Side Food Mart along Benham Avenue in Elkhart on March 23, along with Keondre Harris, also 17.

According to a probable cause affidavit, the duo met with the victim under the guise of selling him an iPhone but Coleman allegedly swiped the cash from the victim and took off running, and the victim chased and pushed Coleman to the ground, which caused him to drop the cash. The victim stopped to pick up his money and was able to recover about two-thirds of what was stolen off the ground, the affidavit indicates.

After Coleman and Harris were taken into custody, police said about $140 from the stolen money was found on Harris.

Harris went on to hire private counsel in the case, while Coleman has a public defender.

During Thursday's proceedings, attorneys told the judge that they're still trying to schedule a deposition. The trial was continued from May 15 to Dec. 4 with a trial status conference Nov. 9.

Dani Messick is the education and entertainment reporter for The Goshen News. She can be reached at dani.messick@goshennews.com or at 574-538-2065.