Goshen braces for frigid temps, hazardous driving conditions

Jan. 13—GOSHEN — With below freezing temperatures expected for the next several days, and potentially dangerous driving conditions, on Saturday Goshen residents were beginning to dig out from the previous day's and overnight winter weather system which moved through the area.

Tim Hochstetler, Goshen, was out Friday night shoveling some of the wetter, heavier snow around his home.

"It's a little deeper in spots than I thought, due to the wind," he said at about 11:35 a.m. Saturday, as he continued shoveling the light snow which fell overnight.

In Goshen, many streets were still snow covered as of late morning, in near whiteout conditions at times. NIPSCO work crews made their way along Main St., and according to their website had 75 customers out of power in the Waterford Mills area, as of shortly before 1 p.m. Snowplowers could be seen at Martin's on College Ave., along Main St. and other areas, but areas such as Shanklin Park were virtually empty.

Sean Smuts, Goshen, used an Earthwise brand snowblower on his driveway — a smaller model snowplower than many.

"I got this at a yard sale last spring," he said. "This is good enough."

Nathan Marsili, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service of Northern Indiana, said early Saturday afternoon that a second wave of snow showers could be expected to begin between 8 and 10 p.m.

"We'll probably have some snow showers on and off overnight," Marsili said.

High temperatures are expected in the single digits for Monday and Tuesday, then in the upper teens for Wednesday.

Marsili added that driving conditions between town and more developed areas and more rural areas may vary.

"We've had some reports of some nearly impassable roads, especially as you get out to the rural, open country areas," he added.

Goshen Community Relations Manager Hannah Scott-Carter provided these updates and reminders Saturday evening.

—As temperatures drop, anyone in need of a warm shelter can call the Goshen Police Department at 574-533-4151 for transportation to a warm shelter.

—Goshen Utilities suggests that residential and commercial water utility customers with water services and plumbing prone to freezing leave a small stream of water running. Running water from within a home or business is less likely to freeze.

—Residents are encouraged to take further precautions against frozen or busted water lines by insulating exposed pipes and eliminating cold air sources near water lines. Areas most vulnerable to freezing are basements, crawl spaces, unheated rooms, and water lines located in or along outside walls. Residents are also encouraged to leave the cabinet doors open to lessen the risk for water lines along outside walls within cabinets.

—The Street Department has been working hard to clear roads so motorists can travel safely and will continue that work tomorrow. Due to frigid temperatures, clearing the roadways of snow and ice can take time, and the City asks motorists to continue exercising caution while driving and giving plows plenty of space to work.

For weather updates, visit www.weather.gov.

