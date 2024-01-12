Goshen braces for winter weather system

Jan. 11—GOSHEN — With another round of winter weather bearing down on Michiana, likely more severe than Tuesday's, local and state officials want residents to be prepared.

The National Weather Service of Northern Indiana has issued a winter storm watch from Friday morning though Saturday afternoon. Heavy snow is possible, with total accumulations in excess of six inches possible and winds gusts as high as 35 to 45 mph across portions of northern Indiana and southwest Michigan, and low temperatures possibly reaching single digits.

"Travel could be very difficult," according to the NWS website. "Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. Conditions are expected to deteriorate through the day Friday."

Hannah Scott-Carter, Community Relations manager, for the city of Goshen, offered some winter weather suggestions.

"Anyone in need of a warm shelter can go to the Goshen Public Library during regular business hours (for this weekend: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday)," she said by email Wednesday. "Those who need a warm place of shelter outside of regular library hours can call the Goshen Police Department at 574-533-4151 for assistance."

Scott-Carter said that if residents need to be out on roads during winter weather, they should drive with caution by slowing down and allowing for extra time to reach their destination safely.

"City snowplow drivers will be working hard to keep roads clear, but during heavier periods of snow, it can take time and multiple passes to clear streets," she said. "If residents need to travel, we ask they leave ample space between their vehicles and plows; this gives our drivers plenty of space to work and clear snow."

Scott-Carter added that, when possible, the city asks residents to avoid parking on the road.

"This will allow the Street Department to clear the streets and parking areas more fully," she said. "This will also help ensure their car is not blocked in with a berm of snow."

OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES

Indiana Conservation Officers remind Hoosiers to be careful as they begin to partake in activities such as ice fishing, ice skating or snowmobiling.

"Take caution when going on frozen lakes, ponds, rivers, streams, and retention ponds," an Indiana Department of Natural Resources news release stated. "And watch for others who may venture out on frozen waterways and find themselves in trouble.

"Similar to needing to drive differently on snowy versus clear roads, safely having fun on ice may require you to adjust from what you have done in the past. The rule of thumb is to believe all ice is thin ice unless proven otherwise."

Remember that a new coating of snow, while perhaps beautiful, can make for treacherous ice conditions. Snow can serve as insulation, causing water to freeze at a slower rate. When snow and rain freeze into ice, it is not as strong as solid, clear ice.

Another potentially dangerous situation is when you see a pet or other animal in distress on the ice. If that happens, do not go after it, the release states. Instead, contact local emergency response personnel, who are equipped to make a rescue.