Goshen College welcomes new employees for 2023-24

Aug. 24—GOSHEN — Goshen College welcomes new employees for the 2023-24 school year, some of whom were hired and began their duties earlier this year.

New teaching faculty:

—Phillip Allman is associate professor of marine biology. Allman received a bachelor's degree from North Carolina University, a master's degree from the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and his doctoral degree from Ohio University. Most recently he was an assistant professor of biological sciences at Florida Gulf Coast University.

—Manu Bhattarai is associate professor of physics. He received a bachelor's and master's degree from Tribhuvan University in Nepal and a doctoral degree in physics from the University of Notre Dame. Most recently he has been conducting post-doctoral research at Pennsylvania State University.

—Diana Boussom is an instructor of American Sign Language. She is a 2020 Goshen College graduate with a bachelor's degree in sign language interpreting. She is currently pursuing her master's degree in sign language and interpreting from Rochester Institute of Technology.

—Deena Brissett is associate professor of nursing. Brissett is a 1995 Goshen College graduate with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree and earned her doctoral degree from Goshen College in 2020. She has been serving as an adjunct professor in the nursing department at the college since 2020 as well as a family nurse practitioner at Goshen Family Physicians.

—Richard Brunson is associate professor of music. He received a bachelor's degree in music education from Brigham Young University, and a doctoral degree in orchestra conducting from the University of Nevada Las Vegas. Most recently, he was a professor of music at the University of Wisconsin-Marshfield.

—Nata Fontan is assistant professor of social work. He is a 2018 Goshen College graduate with a bachelor's degree in social work and earned a Master of Social Work degree from Boise State University.

—Carla Gull is associate professor of the sustainability and environmental education department at Merry Lea Environmental Learning Center and coordinator of the Master of Arts in environmental education program. She received her bachelor's degree in elementary education from Brigham Young University, a master's degree from National Louis University and a Doctor of Education degree from Argosy University. Prior to coming to Goshen College, she was a professor of general studies at the University of Phoenix.

—Jason Harrison is assistant professor of business. He is a 2000 Goshen College graduate with a bachelor's degree in business administration. He received a master's degree from Anabaptist Mennonite Biblical Seminary and a doctoral degree from Andrews University.

—Roy Jackson II is assistant professor of education. He received a bachelor's degree in English and philosophy from Western Michigan University, a master's degree in education from Aquinas College, an education specialist degree from the University of Georgia and a Master of Fine Arts degree from Youngstown State University.

—Robina Sommers is assistant professor of education. She is a 1989 Goshen College graduate with a bachelor's degree in elementary education. She received a master's degree in education from Indiana University South Bend. Most recently, she taught English, government and history at Goshen High School.

—Kortney Stern is a visiting assistant professor of English. She received a bachelor's degree in English language and literature from San Francisco State University and a master's degree in English language and literature from Mills College. She is currently pursuing a doctorate from Indiana University. She has previously taught at Franklin College and Indiana University.

—Jennifer Van Fleet is assistant professor of nursing. She received her bachelor's degree in nursing from Ball State University and her Master of Science degree from Western Governors University. She has been teaching as an adjunct professor at Goshen College since 2020 and is also the childbirth education coordinator at Goshen Health.

New administrative faculty or staff (.5 FTE or higher):

—Kayla Beasley, associate director of communications and marketing at Merry Lea Environmental Learning Center

—Jon Bemisderfer, director of tennis

—Dakota Blaise, safety officer

—Jordan Blank, resident director

—Valeri Caldwell, program coordinator of the Area Health Education Center

—Scott Campbell, physical plant custodian

—Marisol Cardona Hernandez, admissions counselor

—Spencer Castillo, admissions counselor. Castillo is a 2023 Goshen College graduate

—Scott Curtis, head men's and women's bowling coach

—Paulina Diaz Solano, admissions counselor

—Simelwe Dlova, interim IT services innovation specialist. Dlova is a 2017 Goshen College graduate.

—Aja Ellington, director of diversity, equity and inclusion and campus counselor

—Jeshua Franklin, executive director of the Music Center

—Victoria Green, assistant controller. Green is a 2022 Goshen College graduate.

—Sarah Hinshaw, enrollment coordinator. Hinshaw is a 2023 Goshen College graduate.

—Todd Johnson, K-12 coordinator for the Center for Community Engagement

—Jill Koop Liechty, annual giving and advancement coordinator. Koop Liechty is a 1989 Goshen College graduate.

—Joel Lara, administrative assistant for the Center for Community Engagement. Lara is a 2022 Goshen College graduate.

—Melinda Long, Merry Lea Environmental Learning Center office manager

—Duane Miller, physical plant mechanic

—Lisa Miller, administrative assistant for academic programs. Miller is a 1997 Goshen College graduate.

—Maynard Miller, adult and graduate admissions counselor. Miller is a 1990 Goshen College graduate.

—Dawn Paul, administrative assistant to the academic success team

—Jeff Phillips, director of volleyball

—Justin Ramer, physical plant office manager

—Paige Renshaw, coordinator of student services. Renshaw is a 2021 Goshen College graduate.

—Sage Sauder, AV operations manager

—Ana Schwartz, financial aid coordinator. Schwartz is a 2015 Goshen College graduate.

—Jeremiah Sharp, residence life coordinator and environmental educator. Sharp is a 2023 Goshen College graduate.

—Hannah Shelton, physical plant lead custodian

—Preston Shelton, physical plant custodian

—Jen Shenk, campus pastor. Shenk is a 1994 Goshen College graduate.

—Dave Snyder, database analyst and programmer. Snyder is a 1997 Goshen College graduate.

—Brad Stoltzfus, head baseball coach. Stoltzfus is a 2018 Goshen College graduate.

—Josie Strader, land and facilities management assistant. Strader is a 2022 Goshen College graduate.

—Dan Sullivan, head men's soccer coach

—Madison Swartzendruber, admissions counselor. Swartzendruber is a 2022 Goshen College graduate.

—Melissa Viruez, ITS Media office manager

—Heather Weeks, director of admissions

—Solomon Wiebe-Powell, systems technician. Wiebe-Powell is a 2022 Goshen College graduate.