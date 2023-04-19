Goshen council approves recycling fines

Apr. 18—GOSHEN — An existing ordinance was tweaked to include enforcement, fines and penalties for illegally dumping items at the city's new recycling center.

The Goshen City Council approved the ordinance unanimously Monday night. The newly opened recycling center is the city's only one after the county closed all of its sites due to user abuse. The new center is located on Indiana Avenue between the railroad tracks and Wilden Avenue, adjacent to the cemetery.

The site is monitored with video cameras that can clearly display license plates.

"We're going to go after this strong," Goshen Mayor Jeremy Stutsman said.

Flock cameras will be used. Goshen Police Chief Jose Miller had just explained the benefit Flock cameras have been to the department prior to the ordinance's introduction.

The ordinance calls for up to $500 in fines per offense. People cannot dump anything besides the approved materials in the dumpsters. Items may not be left outside of the dumpsters. Recyclable materials include: cardboard, paperboard, newspaper, magazines/catalogs, copy paper, mail, other paper products, plastic products (1-7), glass products (clear and colored) and metal products (aluminum, steel, tin and bi-metals).

Currently, there are two dumpsters on site. When asked if more would be coming, Stutsman said that would be based on usage. There have been reports of recycling being set outside of the dumpsters and that dumpsters were full.

Stutsman said the waste company will take care of managing it better as the monitor it to see what is needed.

"We want to make sure the site remains successful," he said.

And although Stutsman wants to make a go of it, he pointed out that if the public cannot abide by the rules the city will shut it down if need be.

Goshen City Attorney Bodie Stegelmann explained that the fines are based on a first, second or third offense, going up to $500. The ordinance violation bureau would handle those violations. However, if a person fined wanted to contest the fine or if the city files against the offender, the matter would go to a county court.

Story continues

FLOCK CAMERAS

Police Chief Miller explained how Flock cameras have been a benefit to the police department and ultimately victims.

Flock cameras are mobile, solar-powered and can capture high-quality images of license plates even in low-light conditions, according to information provided by Miller.

If a camera picks up a plate or vehicle within its parameters, it will immediately notify law enforcement. Another benefit is that it provides the data to identify criminal trends.

Goshen uses 20 of these cameras. Eighteen are run by the city and two are private cameras a company gives the police department access to, Miller said.

When asked how many the police would like to have, Miller replied one on every road leading in and out of Goshen, but he knows that is not feasible.

The network around the U.S. is expanding, he said. A police department can, with a written request, access another department's cameras to look for a specific vehicle. If spotted, the camera will notify that department.

Miller added that the cameras cannot see the driver or inside the vehicle. And officers need to follow the same rules and procedures as normal. An officer cannot run a license plate or a background check without logging that information in, which is then reviewed.

The cameras cost about $2,500 each per year. The Community Foundation of Elkhart County agreed to pay for 10 of the cameras for three years, Stutsman said.

Also, Miller said, the cameras are moved around from time to time.

For the past 12 months of use, the Goshen Police Department has had 1,241 hits from the system. These hits included: 612 sex offenders (which is not a unique number), 102 stolen license plates, 75 stolen vehicles, 173 warrants, six suspected terrorists or gang members, seven data records from Canadian Police Information Centre, nine missings person, two protection orders and 255 custom hits.

Some of the cases Flock cameras have helped solve include:

* One of a missing 12-year-old girl. The girl had been missing for three days and the camera identified the vehicle the girl was in, which led police to the people the missing girl was with.

* A runaway was found in Pierce County, Georgia.

* Police were able to help a woman whose ex-boyfriend had pointed a handgun at her, battered and then sexually abused her. Miller said there was little evidence; however, the camera caught the ex-boyfriend's vehicle following the woman home.

* An armed robbery was solved when a Flock camera was used to find a vehicle, identify its owner and meet the owner at his home as the man was arriving, and took him and a second person into custody. Miller said that without the camera, it could have taken months to solve this case.

CDBG

A resolution authorizing the filing of a Community Development Block Grant application for 2023 was approved.

The Department of Housing and Urban Development allocated $267,010 to the city of Goshen. The public had no comments during the comment period.

Stutsman said that he checked with HUD to see if there was a conflict of interest for him since he is going to be the CEO of LaCasa following his last day June 16, and there was none.

AMBULANCE FEES

The council also approved a basically unchanged ambulance user fee schedule.

The only change was the addition of specialty care transport, charging residents $1,238 and on-residents $1,650.

There are other various other service levels that range from $152 to $1,396, along with mileage of $13.07 per mile.

Sheila Selman can be reached at sheila.selman@goshennews.com or 574-533-2151, ext. 240311. Follow Sheila on Twitter @sselman_TGN.