Goshen First Church hosts annual Thanksgiving Dinner

Nov. 23—GOSHEN — With 167 meal deliveries already made, Goshen First Church's Thanksgiving Dinner event was ready to serve many more guests as of 11 a.m. Thursday.

"We haven't eaten-in for about three years, because of COVID," Pastor Diana Siegel said.

In addition to eat-in and delivery options, volunteers put together take out orders as well, which also got underway distributing meals at around 11 a.m., although this year's event, free and open to anyone in the community, did not include a drive through option.

Siegel said that this was the 28th year in which the church has hosted the event.

"The church is just so excited about it," she added. "We love to serve the community in this way."

Sir Quincy, Elkhart, was one of the first eat-in guests to arrive.

"The food is good," he said, adding that he has spent time in other parts of the U.S. "I think they need to help the homeless. They need to have tiny houses here (in Goshen)."

Renee Nusbaum, Goshen, shared her similar views, citing friends of her's who had died while being homeless.

"And Indiana weather is a killer," she said.

To learn more, visit www.goshenfirstgmc.org.