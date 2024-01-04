Goshen Hospital restricts visitors as illness spreads

Jan. 3—GOSHEN — Due to the rise of respiratory illness impacting the area, Goshen Hospital is reducing the number of visitors a person can have.

According to a statement from Goshen Health, effective Thursday, only two healthy adult visitors (18 years and older) will be permitted at a time. Visitors who appear ill will be requested to leave.

Elkhart County Health Department Health Officer Melanie Sizemore stated in an email, "We are seeing an increase in respiratory illnesses such as pneumonia, RSV, COVID, flu, and bronchitis. One thing we are being told is that these illnesses are hanging on longer than normal, between 2 and 4 weeks. We recommend getting the flu shot and COVID booster. The RSV vaccine is available as well although that needs physician consultation.

"As usual we also recommend frequent hand washing and cover your cough."