Goshen hosts Halloween Trunk or Treat event at Shanklin Park

Oct. 22—GOSHEN — It may be another 10 days or so before Halloween, but Goshen saw a bit of Halloween fun Saturday.

The city hosted "Trunk-or-Treat" at Shanklin Park, starting at 5 p.m. Here, kids and families got the chance to gather books and other non-food items, from people and businesses handing them out from car and SUV trunks.

"It's just a free family fun event we like to offer the community to enjoy a Saturday evening," said Kim Stephens, city parks recreation supervisor, about the annual event at about 5 p.m.

The Goshen Public Library, Goshen Police Department, Fables Bookstore, Goshen Health and other businesses and organizations were represented. In addition, the Goshen Fire Department set up its smokehouse simulator for a demonstration. This is used to simulated getting out of a smoking house during a fire, and hayride and a drive in movie were also offered. Parking was also tight, with park lots on both side of Plymouth Avenue being used.

City of Goshen's 2023 suggested trick-or-treat hours are Saturday from 5:30 to 8 p.m. To learn more, visit goshenindiana.org/blog/halloween23.

