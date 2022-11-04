Goshen man accused of attempting to murder brother has initial hearing

Nov. 4—GOSHEN — A Goshen man accused of attempting to murder his brother during an early morning shooting on Goshen's west side Oct. 22 had his initial hearing Thursday in Elkhart County Circuit Court.

Enrique Flores, 21, is facing one count of attempted murder, a Level 1 felony, and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, a Level 4 felony, following his arrest Oct. 24 in connection with the incident.

Judge Michael Christofeno entered a preliminary plea of not guilty on Flores' behalf and set several upcoming procedural dates, plus a trial date of May 15, 2023. Flores was also found to be indigent, and the Elkhart County Public Defender's Office was appointed to represent him.

According to Goshen police, officers were dispatched to a parking lot in the 1900 block of Elkhart Road in Goshen at approximately 3:05 a.m. Oct. 22 to investigate reports of a man who had been shot multiple times. The injured man, who was airlifted to a nearby hospital for treatment, was later identified as Hector Flores, 24, the brother of Enrique Flores.

If convicted of the Level 1 felony, Flores faces an advisory sentence of 30 years in prison, and the range of prison time is a minimum of 20 years and a maximum of 40 years. He can also be fined up to $10,000.

As for the Level 4 felony, the advisory sentence is six years of jail time, with a minimum of two years and a maximum of 12 years. The charge can also include a fine of up to $10,000.

Flores' next appearance in court, a pretrial conference, is set for Dec. 1.

SENTENCINGS

—Shannon Burton, 38, Elkhart, was handed down a 15-year prison sentence on a Level 2 felony charge of dealing in a Schedule I controlled substance with a weight of at least 28 grams during her sentencing hearing Thursday.

Burton, who was sentenced by Judge Christofeno, pleaded guilty to the dealing charge back in early October. The charge stems from an August 2019 incident in Elkhart County during which Burton was arrested and charged with possession of approximately 330 grams of synthetic marijuana with the intent to deliver.

Prior to her sentencing, Burton was granted an opportunity to issue a final statement regarding her case.

"I'm sorry I wasted the state and the court's time and resources," Burton told Christofeno. "I'd appreciate it if you would accept my plea, and just give me a chance to prove to you I can be a better member of society."

As sentence under her plea agreement, Burton will serve 15 years at the Indiana Department of Correction with five years suspended and five years to be served on reporting probation.

Christofeno also ordered Burton to be placed into the Recovery While Incarcerated program while at the IDOC, noting that he will consider a sentence modification for her upon her successful completion of the program and provided that she has no conduct violations.

In addition, Burton was also ordered to pay court costs; fined $7,000, which was then suspended; ordered to pay a $200 drug interdiction fee; ordered to reimburse the Elkhart County Public Defender Fund the sum of $500 for their services; ordered to provide a DNA sample at her expense if she has not yet done so; and ordered to have an addictions evaluation and follow up with any recommended treatment while on probation.

—Jeremy Cochran, Edwardsburg, Michigan, received a six-year suspended prison sentence on a Level 4 felony charge of possession of methamphetamine during his sentencing hearing Thursday. Cochran pleaded guilty to the possession charge back in early September.

The charge stems from a July 2019 incident in Elkhart County during which Cochran was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine, as well as unlawful possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony, possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor, and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.

Cochran was allowed to provide a final statement on his behalf prior to his sentencing.

"Your honor, I've completely changed my life since all of this has happened," Cochran said. "These past going on two years now, my whole life has just been devoted to my family. I'm raising my 1-year-old son, who just turned 1. I mean, I'm just doing everything positive.

"It's been so long in my life since I've seen the positive things that come from having the clarity of being sober, of being clean," he added. "I don't want to change this. I feel ashamed of what I've done. I embarrassed myself, I embarrassed my family, and I will never do this again."

For the Level 4 felony possession charge, Cochran was sentenced to six years at the IDOC, all of which was then suspended. Instead, he is to serve two years on reporting probation, followed by four years of good behavior.

In addition, Cochran was also ordered to pay court costs; fined $100; ordered to pay a $200 drug interdiction fee; ordered to provide a DNA sample at his expense if he has not yet done so; and ordered to have an addictions evaluation and follow up with any recommended treatment while on probation.

As part of his plea agreement, the associated Level 6 felony charge and the two misdemeanor charges were dismissed.

—Christopher Metzger was sentenced to a total of four years at the IDOC for two Level 6 felony charges of possession of methamphetamine during his sentencing hearing Thursday.

According to Metzger's online court records, the first felony possession charge stems from Metzger's arrest in Elkhart County in April of 2021, while the second felony possession charge stems from his arrest in February of 2022.

For the first felony possession charge, Metzger was sentenced to two years at the IDOC with one year suspended and one year to be served on reporting probation. It was also noted that his one year executed at the IDOC is to be served alternatively through Elkhart County Community Corrections at a level to be determined by the ECCC.

Metzger was also ordered to pay court costs; ordered to pay a $1,000 fine, which was then suspended; ordered to pay a $200 drug interdiction fee; ordered to reimburse the Elkhart County Public Defender Fund the sum of $100 for their services: ordered to provide a DNA sample at his cost if he has not already done so; and ordered to have mental health and addictions evaluations at Oaklawn and to follow up with any recommended treatment.

For the second felony possession charge, which will run consecutively to the first charge, Metzger was sentenced to another two years at the IDOC with one year suspended and one year to be served on reporting probation. As with the first charge, it was noted that his one year executed at the IDOC will also be served alternatively through Elkhart County Community Corrections at a level to be determined by the ECCC.

In addition, he was ordered to pay court costs; ordered to pay a $1,000 fine, which was then suspended; ordered to pay a $200 drug interdiction fee; ordered to reimburse the Elkhart County Public Defender Fund the sum of $100 for their services; and ordered to have mental health and addictions evaluations at Oaklawn and to follow up with any recommended treatment.

As part of his plea agreement, a Class A misdemeanor charge of possession of paraphernalia connected to his April 2021 arrest was dismissed.