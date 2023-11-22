Goshen man accused of possessing sexual performance by a child, faces felony charge

GOSHEN - A Goshen man was arrested Tuesday and accused of trading in online child pornography.

Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler announced the arrest of James Harris, 71, of Goshen, by the Village of Goshen Police Department.

Harris was charged with one count of possessing a sexual performance by a child, a felony.

Hoovler said that because the charge was not bail-eligible, Harris was issued a ticket for a future court appearance and released.

According to Hoovler, the police allege that Harris traded in online child pornography, including videos and pictures of children engaged in sexual activity with adults.

The activity was flagged by the District Attorney's Digital Forensics Unit (DFU) through the use of specialized investigative techniques that identified the transfer of files online.

The DFU, which was created this past July, is dedicated to searching for and analyzing digital evidence retrieved from devices such as cellular telephones, computers and vehicles that have been taken into evidence by police agencies throughout the county. It was patterned after similar units in Manhattan and the Bronx.

Once the DFU identified the activity, they worked with the Village of Goshen police to locate the source of the material.

A court-authorized search warrant was executed at Harris' residence, where police seized cellular telephones, tablets and computers which, after a forensic examination, were found to contain child pornography, Hoovler said.

Also assisting in the investigation was the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Investigations Unit and one of their electronic sniffing dogs, which was used during the execution of the search warrant.

"Children are the most vulnerable and innocent of victims," Hoovler said in a statement released by his office. "Those who choose to engage in this behavior should take heed that we will not cease in our pursuit of these crimes."

The name of Harris' attorney was not immediately available.

Anyone with relevant information about Harris or the case is asked to call Village of Goshen police at 845-294-7988.

