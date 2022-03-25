Goshen man appears for stabbing murder

Mar. 24—GOSHEN — A Goshen man accused of fatally stabbing an auto dealer appeared in Elkhart County Circuit Court Thursday.

Samuel Byfield, 22, appeared in court for a pretrial conference ahead of his scheduled Aug. 1 jury trial. Byfield also has a status conference scheduled for July 7.

Byfield was initially arrested on a charge of robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, but his charge was increased to murder and his bond revoked after the victim died as a result of injuries sustained.

Byfield is charged in connection with the stabbing death of Wayne Bontrager, 73, on Feb. 14. Byfield was initially arrested on charges of attempted murder, robbery, battery with a deadly weapon, theft, and leaving the scene of a crash.

Following the stabbing, Byfield reportedly returned to the vehicle and proceeded east on C.R. 26 before eventually crashing in the area of C.R. 33 and C.R. 20. He continued to flee on foot into a nearby wooded area where he was tracked and eventually apprehended by police, according to the report.

According to court documents, Byfield was test-driving one of Bontrager's vehicles from Bontrager's Meadowlark Cars Goshen lot, when Byfield and Bontrager got into an altercation, which resulted in Byfield pulling Bontrager from the vehicle and attacking him with a knife. Bontrager died on May 8 as a result of the attack

Public defender Matt Johnson has filed a motion for competency evaluation. If found guilty, Byfield can be sentenced up to 60 years. A jury trial for Byfield is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Aug. 1, contingent on the results of the competency evaluation.

Daniel Bradford, 21, who was arrested Aug. 26, 2020, on a charge of theft of a firearm in July, saw his case dismissed pursuant to plea agreement. Bradford was charged with a Level 6 felony count for the theft.

Dani Messick is the education and entertainment reporter for The Goshen News. She can be reached at dani.messick@goshennews.com or at 574-538-2065.