Jun. 28—GOSHEN — A Goshen man is accused of trying to meet an underage girl for sex after he wound up on the radar of a citizen sting group.

Tylar Stanfill, 21, was arrested Friday on a charge of child solicitation, a Level 5 felony. Police say they received a tip about him meeting someone he thought was a 13-year-old girl, but Stanfill was actually confronted by an adult man with a video camera outside his home.