Goshen man in custody after Elkhart homicide, Goshen standoff

Feb. 11—GOSHEN — A Goshen man is in custody following a fatal shooting which took place in Elkhart early Saturday morning, and a subsequent SWAT standoff in Goshen.

Ja Liahs Michael Curry, 23, was arrested and booked into the Elkhart County Jail on preliminary suspicion of murder, according to an Elkhart Police Department news release.

"At approximately 5:16 a.m., dispatch received a sounds of gunfire call from the 2300 block of W. Lexington Ave (North River Landing Apartments). Elkhart Police Department officers dispatched and arrived shortly thereafter," the release stated. "Upon arrival, officers located a male victim lying on the floor suffering from apparent gunshot wound(s)."

First aid was rendered at the scene, and the victim, Thomas Ray Johnson, 37, Elkhart, was transported to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Investigators identified a potential suspect who allegedly traveled from the scene to an apartment in the 600 block of N. Second St., Goshen.

"Officers with the Goshen Police Department arrived at this address, and later attempted to call the male suspect out of the apartment," the release added. "Suspect refused to exit. The Elkhart County SWAT Team was activated to serve a judicially approved search warrant at this address. The male suspect exited the apartment and was taken into custody shortly before 12 p.m. without further incident."

The Elkhart County Homicide Unit was activated and will be handling the investigation. Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to call 574-295-2825.

Steve Wilson is news editor for The Goshen News. You can reach him at steve.wilson@goshennews.com.