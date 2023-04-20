Goshen man dies from bike, semi crash

Apr. 20—GOSHEN — A Goshen man has died of his injuries from an April 13 crash.

Carl Prince, 34, Goshen, died Tuesday of significant head injuries, the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday.

The crash took place at 5:41 a.m. April 13 at Ind. 119 and C.R. 13.

According to a report from the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office, Prince was riding his bicycle southwest on Ind. 119, west of C.R. 13 directly in front of a 2017 Freightliner semi driven by Maximillian Yoder, 48, Elkhart

The investigating officer noted that Prince's bicycle's reflectors were unable to be seen at the time.

The semi hit the bicycle with its front passenger's side bumper, the officer reported, causing Prince to become incapacitated and have bruising. Prince was airlifted to South Bend Memorial Hospital for treatment, where he later died from injuries sustained.

SHOTS FIRED

Goshen Police Department responded to the 300 block of Brookside Manor in reference to the sounds of gunfire at 1:09 p.m. Wednesday. Officers located shell casings, indicating that shots were fired. There were no reports or injuries, but officers did locate property damage to several homes and vehicles.

RESIDENTIAL ENTRY

Angel Enriquez reported to Goshen city police at 2:49 a.m. Thursday a possible burglary in progress. Police arrived and spoke with Enriquez outside, then searched the residence at 478 Brookside Manor, and did not locate anyone inside

SHOPLIFTING

Walmart loss prevention employee Alyssa Krezel reported to Goshen city police at 3:19 p.m. Wednesday that someone shoplifted clothing items from the store at 2304 Lincolnway East, Goshen.

FOUND ITEM

Goshen police officers responded to 907 W. Lincoln Ave. for a found BB gun at 3:38 p.m. Wednesday. The BB gun was placed in evidence to be destroyed.

THEFT

Ari Sylvistre reported to Goshen police at 3:54 p.m. Wednesday that she had a package stolen from her sister's home at 2613 S. Main St.