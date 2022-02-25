Goshen man facing attempted murder charge has initial hearing

Feb. 24—GOSHEN — A Goshen man facing charges of attempted murder and robbery following an incident southwest of Middlebury earlier this month had his initial hearing Thursday in Elkhart County Circuit Court.

Samuel Byfield, 22, is accused of stabbing 73-year-old Wayne Bontrager multiple times while test-driving a car from Bontrager's Meadowlark Cars Goshen lot on Feb. 14.

Judge Michael Christofeno entered a preliminary plea of not guilty on Byfield's behalf and set several upcoming procedural dates, plus a trial date of Aug. 1. Byfield was also found to be indigent, and the Elkhart County Public Defender's Office was appointed to represent him.

According to court documents, Byfield was test-driving one of Bontrager's vehicles in the area of C.R. 26, east of C.R. 22, when the two got into an altercation which resulted in Byfield pulling Bontrager from the vehicle and attacking him with a knife.

Per the report, Bontrager was stabbed approximately five times in the chest and abdominal area and three times in the face during the incident.

Following the stabbing, Byfield reportedly got back into the car and proceeded east on C.R. 26 before eventually crashing in the area of C.R. 33 and C.R. 20. He then fled on foot into a nearby wooded area where he was tracked and eventually apprehended by police, according to the report.

Byfield is currently charged with one count of attempted murder, a Level 1 felony, and one count of robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, a Level 2 felony.

If convicted of the Level 1 felony, Byfield faces an advisory sentence of 30 years in prison, and the range of prison time is a minimum of 20 years and a maximum of 40 years. He can also be fined up to $10,000.

As for the Level 2 felony, the advisory sentence is 17 1/2 years of jail time, with a minimum of 10 years and a maximum of 30 years. The charge can also include a fine of up to $10,000.

Byfield's next appearance in court, a pretrial conference, is set for March 24.

DUSTIN MCKEE

A man charged with killing his roommate in Elkhart back in August of 2021 is now facing the possibility of even more jail time if convicted following a hearing before the Elkhart County Circuit Court Thursday.

Dustin Mckee, 31, is facing charges of murder and felony possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon in connection with the shooting of Brandon Lowe, 38, following a disagreement at an Elkhart apartment house, 424 N. Michigan St.

McKee had also reportedly been convicted of a felony battery charge in Cass County in April of 2019, which made it illegal for him to have a gun at the time of the incident.

During Thursday's hearing, Mckee's attorney, Jeffrey Majerek, noted that he and the prosecution had been unable to agree on a plea deal for Mckee, and as such said he is prepared to move forward with the jury trial set for June 27. A formal not guilty plea was also entered on McKee's behalf.

Also Thursday, Christofeno granted a motion by the prosecution for leave to file amended charging information in the case which adds an enhancement penalty to Mckee's murder charge specifically related to his use of a firearm in the commission of the offense.

Mckee is currently facing one count of murder, a Level 1 felony, and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, a Level 4 felony.

According to Christofeno, a Level 1 felony has an advisory sentence of 55 years in prison, with a minimum sentence of 45 years and a maximum sentence of 65 years, while a Level 4 felony has an advisory sentence of six years, with a minimum of two years and a maximum of 12 years.

However, with the amended charging information filed Thursday adding the enhancement penalty for use of a firearm, Mckee is now facing an additional five to 20 years for the murder charge, increasing the minimum possible sentence to 50 years and the maximum to 85 years.

Mckee's next appearance in court, a trial status conference, is set for June 2.

GENESSA JONES

An Elkhart woman who allegedly started a fire that killed two people, including a child, as she fought with her ex-boyfriend in the spring of 2021 had her trial pushed back several months Thursday at the request of her attorney.

Genessa Jones, 48, is charged with two counts of murder, accused in the deaths of Dennis Witte and a juvenile which occurred during an alleged arson in the early morning hours of May 23, 2021.

The fire damaged a two-story house at 1824 Oakland Ave. As Elkhart firefighters responded, they had first rescued a woman from the roof. They then followed the woman's direction to find an adult and child still in the house and rescued them from the situation. A firefighter was also reportedly injured during the response.

Witte and the child were first taken to a local hospital for emergency treatment. They were then transferred to a hospital in Chicago, but died from their injuries, according to details in the probable cause affidavit in the case.

During Thursday's hearing, Jones' attorney, Christopher Petersen, confirmed that Jones will be seeking an alibi defense when she eventually goes to trial.

Additionally, Petersen indicated that he did not feel he would be prepared to go to trial on the originally scheduled March 21 date, and instead requested that the trial date be pushed back to Aug. 1.

"We have spoken to the state, and we are arranging to take depositions of some of the state's witnesses," Petersen told Christofeno. "We've already worked out tentative deposition dates. Also, on our end, we'd like to send our investigator out to further investigate this case.

"We anticipate that if the court would allow this matter to be continued, it would be continued to the August date. And I believe the state would have no objection to that," he added. "So, we are asking that the March 21 trial date would be continued to the August jury trial date."

Christofeno agreed, and the trial date was continued to Aug. 1.

Jones' next scheduled court appearance, a trial status conference, is set for July 7.