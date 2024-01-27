Goshen man who pleaded guilty to rape sentenced to 20 years in prison

GOSHEN - A Goshen man who previously pleaded guilty to rape was sentenced to 20 years in prison in Orange County Court on Friday.

Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler announced that Jesus Torres, 33, of Goshen, was sentenced to 20 years in state prison and 20 years of post-release supervision. Torres also will be registered as a sex offender as part of the sentence.

In June 2023, Torres pleaded guilty to first-degree rape, a felony. Torres admitted in court that, being 18 years of age or older, he engaged in sexual intercourse with another person who was less than 13 years old.

Hoovler said that at the time Torres entered his guilty plea, it had been anticipated that he would face up to 15 years in prison.

However, Hoovler said that a law enforcement investigation had uncovered evidence that Torres had attempted to contact the victim of his crime after entering the plea.

The people proved that Torres was in violation of his plea agreement with the court, and had sought the enhanced sentence that was ultimately imposed, Hoovler said.

"This defendant's repulsive conduct was appropriately met with a lengthy prison sentence," Hoovler said in a statement released by his office. "My office worked to ensure that the defendant's efforts to re-victimize the survivor in this case were punished with an enhanced sentence."

Torres' attorney, Matthew D. Witherow, could not immediately be reached for comment.

Mike Randall covers breaking news for the Times Herald-Record and the Poughkeepsie Journal. Reach him at mrandall@th-record.com or on Twitter @mikerandall845.

This article originally appeared on Times Herald-Record: 20 years in prison for Goshen man who pleaded guilty to rape