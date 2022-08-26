Goshen man pleads guilty to dealing heroin

Aug. 26—GOSHEN — A Goshen man is facing prison time after pleading guilty to a Level 4 felony charge of dealing in a narcotic drug during Elkhart County Circuit Court proceedings Thursday morning.

Dean Anderson, 58, who appeared in court for a trial status conference Thursday, had been facing multiple drug-related charges, though all but one count, the Level 4 felony, were thrown out as part of a plea agreement accepted by Judge Michael Christofeno.

With his conviction, Anderson faces one count of dealing in a narcotic drug having a weight of at least 1 gram, but less than 5 grams, a Level 4 felony, stemming from an arrest in Elkhart County back in April of 2021 involving the dealing of heroin.

According to Christofeno, the penalty for a Level 4 felony is a minimum of two years in prison, a maximum of 12 years, and an advisory sentence of six years. Those convicted of a Level 4 felony can also be charged a fine of up to $10,000.

Under his plea agreement, Anderson will serve 10 years at the Indiana Department of Correction with four years suspended and four years to be served on reporting probation with a Recovery While Incarcerated recommendation, with the possibility of a sentence modification upon successful completion of the program.

With the acceptance of his plea bargain and guilty plea, Anderson's five remaining charges were dismissed. They included: possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; unlawful possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony; maintaining a common nuisance, a Level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.

Anderson's jury trail, which had been set for September 19, was then vacated, and his sentencing hearing was set for September 22.

MURDER CASE UPDATE

An Elkhart man charged in the June 2021 death of a 4-year-old boy will likely stand trial in September.

Christian Maradiaga, 20, appeared before Judge Michael Christofeno in Elkhart County Circuit Court Thursday for a status conference in the case.

When asked by Christofeno about the current status of trial preparations, Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Don Pitzer said he is ready to proceed at the court's discretion.

Maradiaga's attorney, Gary Griner, offered a similar sentiment, and as such Christofeno scheduled the case's final trial status conference for September 15 and confirmed Maradiaga's jury trial date for September 19.

Maradiaga is charged with murder, as well as a Level 1 felony count of neglect of a dependent resulting in death and a misdemeanor count of interfering with a crime.

He was arrested June 10, 2021, at an apartment in the 2800 block of Toledo Road as police investigated a case of alleged abuse. Investigators had initially responded to a report where the victim had been hospitalized from a beating. The child died from his injuries the next day, according to the Elkhart County Prosecutor's Office.

Per the charges, Maradiaga is alleged to have put the victim in danger while in his care June 9, 2021, and to have interfered to prevent a woman from calling 9-1-1 following the incident.

He is currently incarcerated at the Elkhart County jail.

INITIAL HEARING

A South Bend man facing three drug-related charges is looking at a possible March 2023 jury trial.

Eric Johnson Jr., 26, appeared in Elkhart County Circuit Court for an initial hearing in his case Thursday.

Johnson Jr. is charged with a Level 4 felony charge of possession of cocaine stemming from an arrest in Elkhart County August 15. He is also facing additional charges of resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor, and possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor, in connection with the case.

As for the two misdemeanors, the penalty for a Class A misdemeanor is up to one year in jail and a fine of up to $5,000, while the penalty for a Class B misdemeanor is up to 180 days in jail and a fine of up to $1,000.

During Thursday's hearing, Judge Christofeno entered a not-guilty plea on Johnson Jr.'s behalf. Johnson Jr. then noted that it was his intention to seek private council.

As such, Christofeno set Johnson Jr.'s attorney status conference for September 1, his pretrial conference for September 22, his omnibus date for October 20, and his trial status conference for Feb. 9, 2023.

Johnson Jr.'s jury trial date was then set for March 6, 2023.