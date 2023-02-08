Agents from cooperating agencies watch released video Friday, February 3, 2023 showing Alyssa Parraz, 16, fleeing with her baby from gunmen on January 16. Six people in Goshen were killed that morning. Two suspects were apprehended Friday, one in Visalia, another just blocks away from the crime scene during a multi-agency operation named Nightmare.

At least one Goshen massacre suspect has been arraigned, while the second suspect remains under law enforcement's watch at a Valley hospital.

On Tuesday, Noah Beard was arraigned on multiple criminal charges including first-degree murder. The 25-year-old Visalia man entered a plea of not guilty and is being held without bail. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 21.

Beard is currently being represented by the Tulare County Public Defender’s Office.

Angel Uriarte, 35, of Goshen, is still recovering after being shot in last week's gunfight with ATF agents and was unable to be arraigned with his co-defendant. He is under medical care and will be arraigned when he's cleared my doctor's, prosecutors said.

The men were arrested last week during Operation Nightmare, a multi-agency effort to track down the killers.

Although the motive is still unclear, detectives said that two members of the Parraz family were "well-known, validated" Sureño gang members. Goshen is a predominantly Norteños town. Uriarte and Beard are validated Norteños gang members.

Investigators work Friday, February 3, 2023 on Avenue 308 in Goshen where one of two arrests were made for the January 16 homicide of six people nearby. The suspect was shot by an ATF agent but is expected to live. Another suspect was apprehended in Visalia, the other just blocks away from the crime scene.

This article originally appeared on Visalia Times-Delta: Goshen massacre suspect enters not guilty plea at arraignment