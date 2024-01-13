Goshen, Michiana feel impact of snow, plummeting temps

Jan. 12—GOSHEN — By Friday afternoon, Goshen and Michiana had seen the early portion of a winter weather system, which was expected to last until Saturday evening, bringing rain and snow, followed by single-digit high temperatures by Saturday evening.

By Thursday night, most schools across southern Michigan were preemptively closing due to weather-related concerns. With anywhere from a light dusting to nearly a foot of snow expected by Saturday, even schools and businesses in northeast Indiana were feeling the pressure of the unknown.

In Goshen, road crews began preparing on Thursday for the potential winter storm. Snow was seen as guaranteed, but rain and sleet would also create a more dangerous situation for drivers, so plow preparations and salt were taken into consideration, and the city held emergency management meetings to help ensure efforts were coordinated.

In Elkhart County, snow was expected to begin falling by 7 a.m. Friday, but severe weather conditions like heavy snowfall and decreased visibility weren't expected until start until 3 or 4 p.m., so schools stayed open. Still, calls for cancellations of Friday evening and Saturday activities continued to roll in, even before the storm did. Most athletic activities were moved up to Thursday or rescheduled entirely.

A travel advisory was issued for Elkhart County at about 4:30 p.m. and for LaGrange County at about 3:30 p.m. Kosciusko and Noble Counties also issued a travel advisory, as did all of northwest Indiana. Elkhart County had not issued one at that time.

Ivy Tech South Bend-Elkhart will be operating virtually Saturday, a news release from the school stated.

"An Ivy Tech representative will be available virtually for services," the release stated. "Students should watch for IvyAlerts and check MyIvy for additional information about campus closures in their areas."

By 10 a.m., snow was beginning to coat Goshen roadways and streets were becoming hazardous, but at Embassy Coffee Co., business was still steady nearly an hour later.

"I definitely feel like people want to come in and cozy up, watch the snow, and drink their coffee," said Kearstynn Snyder, who works at Embassy Coffee Co.

National Weather Service Senior Meteorologist Nathan Marsili said Friday afternoon the snow and rain were expected to continue through Saturday, with a total of about six inches possible by weekend's end.

"Tonight with those snow showers late in the night and tomorrow there will be an increase in the wind speeds and it'll create some hazardous conditions there," he said.

Stronger winds would result in drifting and blowing of snow that remains, with gusts as high as 45 mph on Saturday. By Saturday evening, the frigid temps are expected to set in, lows at about zero.

"Wind chills could be in that 20 to 25 below range throughout that period," he added. "It is kind of the wind chill levels that are typical. We get a couple of those every year."

Follow NWS updates at www.weather.gov, and learn more at goshenindiana.org/blog/winter-weather-tips-to-stay-safe-and-warm.