Goshen officials working to curb violence

May 28—GOSHEN — With what seems like an uptick in violent crimes in Goshen and across the nation, city officials say they are ramping up their efforts to curtail the trend.

Goshen Police Chief José Miller, in a press conference earlier this week related to fatal shootings on Rosemare Court, said since the beginning of the year the city has had 19 acts of gun violence, five injuries, four deaths, three adults arrested, four juveniles arrested, five residents shot at and three instances of vehicles being shot at.