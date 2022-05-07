Goshen police, K-9s sweep schools

May 6—GOSHEN — A "safety audit" led to several Goshen police officers and K-9 teams making a sweep of Goshen High School and Merit Learning Center at Goshen Junior High Friday.

GHS Principal Cathy DeMeyer explained that the search was requested as a result of "events in the community that have ended up in police news and the newspaper."

She did not specify which events, however, the school upped its security following a traffic stop where three people — an 18-year-old man and two underage boys — reportedly had weapons in their vehicle. Goshen police Division Chief Shawn Turner stated in an earlier email about the vehicle stop, "During the traffic stop we developed information indicating the vehicle and its occupants were on school property prior to the stop."

Turner said that after an investigation, officers obtained video evidence purportedly confirming that, plus detectives obtained statements. The case against the trio is expected to be filed with the Elkhart County Prosecutor's Office, he said.

"I've been working on trying to address safety within the building in light of some of the things that have been happening in the community lately," DeMeyer explained. "I want to make sure our building is one of the safest places students can be."

A press release from Goshen Community Schools confirmed that multiple law enforcement units were on the campuses. K-9 officers, along with law enforcement and administrators, searched inside the schools and in the parking lots on both campuses.

There was not an incident on the school grounds that brought them out, the release reads.

DeMeyer, who was promoted to the role of principal in January following the departure of Barry Younghans, said she was pleased with the results of the K-9 investigation.

"This exercise we did today did validate that our building is incredibly safe," she said. "We want to reassure parents that their students are safe in our building. We're very pleased with how the exercise went today and commend our students on how they cooperated."

The press release issued in the morning also stated that searches are not expected to become a regular occurrence, but will continue to happen should the need arise.

"I'll continue to work very hard on safety to reassure our parents that we're thankful they've chosen our high school and we're happy to have their kids," DeMeyer said. "Learning can only take place when students feel safe in our classrooms, and GCS will take actionable steps to ensure that our schools are a safe place that supports learning."

Dani Messick is the education and entertainment reporter for The Goshen News. She can be reached at dani.messick@goshennews.com or at 574-538-2065.