Goshen police, school district make statement on rumored high school assault

Nov. 4—GOSHEN — Goshen school officials and local police are calling the alleged assault of a student a hoax and seeking to fight back against social media rumors to the contrary.

Rumors are circulating at Goshen High School and on social media concerning an alleged assault students claim is available to view through both video and photos. Because of those rumors, statements were published Friday morning on Facebook by authorities with Goshen High School and Goshen police that reveal the incident was a prank.

"We normally would not comment on false information regarding an incident that is not being investigated, but since users on social media have created a firestorm of misinformation we decided to comment on this particular situation," the release from Goshen police reads. "If there's a perceived lack of transparency, it's because the school and the Goshen Police Department take their responsibility seriously when it involves protecting the identity of the students involved. The correct course of action was for school officials to handle this as an internal investigation which included their punitive actions to the students involved."

The incident occurred at 5 p.m. Oct. 14 at Goshen High School, according to a redacted report from Goshen police. The police report shows the incident was reported to the department Oct. 27. The redacted report is vague, due to juvenile involvement, and is indicated as a "school issue" in the incident description.

"An incident at Goshen High School had been reported to school administration," the report indicates. "The incident was investigated by school administration."

Goshen Schools Superintendent Steve Hope stated in the school's release, "We also immediately contacted the Goshen Police Department for a third-party review, to ensure that we were acting carefully and judiciously and to fully understand what occurred."

Nothing was made public, however, rumors erupted among students and the community at-large. Those rumors spread to places including Nosey Neighbors of Elkhart County's Facebook page, Snapchat, and beyond. The Goshen News even received an anonymous "Letter to the Editor" claiming that three of the high school's football players were suspended or expelled, based on information the district supposedly sent to parents of football players and wrestlers of Goshen High School, according to the anonymous report.

Rumors among teenagers at the school, though, are that an assault occurred in the boys locker room. Students claim that two students recorded or took photos as a student allegedly sexually assaulted another with a banana, and that students involved were punished with either suspension or expulsion, depending on their degree of involvement. Teen rumors also indicate criminal charges may be in the works, coming from the victim.

The district's post asserted that Goshen High School Principal Cathy DeMeyer sent a letter via ParentSquare to parents of students involved.

Neither post from Goshen police nor Goshen Schools explained what the actual rumors were. Goshen police stated that there are multiple incorrect versions of the story being spread on social media.

"In these types of situations, students may assume that because their motives are not aimed at harming anyone, their behaviors are acceptable," Hope stated in the Facebook post. "This becomes a teachable moment for these students as the district continues to reinforce that any behaviors, involving bullying, disrespect, or humiliation regardless of motive or severity will be taken seriously and school policies will be followed."

The post goes on to assert that all students involved were complicit and that there was "no evidence of hazing or bullying."

"Further, it was found that the incident was a staged scene designed as a poorly chosen practical joke, and that no hazing occurred," the post said.

The district requests through the post that parents "continue to remind your children of the importance of mutual respect."

While the Goshen Police Department is not investigating the incident, they did share and post a public response in support of the district's post.

"For there to be a crime there must be a victim," their post says. "In this situation, all of the participants were engaged in a practical joke that was conducted in poor taste and it violated the ethical standards the high school has in place for their student athletes. The Goshen Police Department reviewed the incident with the school, which included social media posts and pictures depicting the events that transpired. The Goshen Police Department has not conducted a criminal investigation because all parties were complicit in the activities."