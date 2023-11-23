Goshen receives volunteerism award

Nov. 22—INDIANAPOLIS — The city of Goshen recently received an award from Serve Indiana, the service and volunteerism division of the Indiana Department of Workforce Development. The city received the Government Entity Volunteerism Award during the 2023 Serve Indiana Awards for Excellence ceremony.

During 2022, the city of Goshen was assigned one full-time AmeriCorps member and a part-time AmeriCorps member. These two individuals worked on climate-action initiatives for the city to develop a more sustainable Goshen. Key initiatives included reducing emissions with more walking and bicycling transportation options, and turn the city's Community Orchard into a viable, sustainable program that demonstrates the value of food and diversify native culinary plaints.

Combined, the two AmeriCorps members served over 2,600 hours, planted more than 165 trees in the community orchard, assisted with distributing 700 trees to give on Arbor Day at a local high school graduation and removed more than 80 tires from a local river.

"This is such a huge honor among talented and willing people contributing to their individual communities," said Goshen Mayor Gina Leichty. "When the city developed a climate action plan in 2021, we had to figure a way to get it done. All of this was possible because of so many dedicated people."

The Serve Indiana Government Entity Volunteerism Award recognizes any local or state government entity that has made a substantial positive impact in Hoosier communities through contributions of time and talent during the 2022 calendar year. The nomination must demonstrate an ongoing community or statewide impact through volunteerism and/or philanthropy.

"Goshen is showcasing the power of AmeriCorps and how it can improve lives and strengthen Hoosier communities," said DWD Commissioner Richard Paulk. "The city's action plan has brought residents together, increased civic engagement and beautified public space that enhances Goshen's quality of place."

The mission of Serve Indiana is to advance service and volunteerism by informing, connecting, and promoting opportunities and resources that enrich the lives of Hoosiers. It accomplishes the mission through serval programs and initiatives including AmeriCorps State, Day of Service Grants and the Awards for Excellence Ceremony. To learn more, go to in.gov/serveindiana.