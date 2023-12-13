Goshen School Board considered city's southern multiuse path proposal

Dec. 12—GOSHEN — Construction on a multiuse path behind Waterford Elementary School connecting the southern portion of the city will have to go through Goshen Community Schools for approval.

The architectural and engineering consulting group Jones Petrie Rafinski (JPR) is working with Goshen city to extend Winona Trail, which currently ends at the southeast corner of Bethany Christian Schools and heads north, but also stops not far from the Norfolk Southern railroad tracks.

"The city has recognized a significant need to make the connection from the west side of the railroad to the east side, to serve residential communities to the east over on Regent Street as well as Prairie View Elementary (School)," said JPR Landscape Architect Andrew Cunningham.

The extension would run along the west side of the tracks along the east edge of Waterford Elementary School, continuing south and then crossing the railroad tracks and following Waterford Mills Parkway and Regent Street to connect to the existing path.

Cunningham said they're in discussions with Norfolk Southern about how to do it safely. Currently, walkers are making their own pathways across the tracks. Using a maze for drivers, and a fence at the path between the path and the tracks would help prevent people from crossing anywhere but the designated crossing.

The pathway, however, would run through a portion of Goshen Community Schools property and would therefore require an easement. Cunningham said the goal would be to preserve as much of the existing vegetation at Waterford Elementary School as possible, and they'd install a 6-foot tall fence with privacy flats to further divide the school from the pathway.

Goshen School Board Vice President Bradd Weddell, who sits on the Goshen Redevelopment Commission, told his fellow board members that he raised concerns when the idea was presented, about the loss of existing vegetation in the area, and said that while the idea wasn't the first option presented, it should be the preferred option. Still, his concern with the railroad nearby, is preserving the natural screening of the vegetation, and suggested more vegetation instead of a fence.

Waterford Elementary School is a no-walk zone due to its location on Ind. 15, although Goshen Community Schools Assistant Superintendent Alan Metcalfe said it's feasible that the path could be used for walking trips for students.

Weddell said redevelopment appears to be moving forward on the project despite the district not yet agreeing.

Goshen City Engineer Dustin Sailor said it would be using redevelopment funds and that it hopes to come back to the school board meeting in January for approval from the district.

"In the long-term, we're going to be constructing a path on Dierdoff, so there's going to be this loop and flow of the path system down south, which is going to be important," Sailor said, explaining that increased population in the area from the incoming Cherry Creek subdivision will only increase the need to walking and bike paths in the area.

Other items to come before the board:

—Goshen Community Schools appropriated $200,000 to the operations fund for possible emergency expenditures. District Chief Financial Officer Bob Evans said that when the budget was created, the additional cost of the Alumni Plaza wasn't anticipated, and the district is expected to use all of the funds in the account by Dec. 31. However, he said, not all plaza pledges for this year have been received by the district yet.

The vote, approved by the board, gives authority to spend up to $200,000 above the budget if needed, although Evans said he doesn't anticipate needing all of it.

"If some unexpected bills come in, I want to be able to pay it," Evans said.

—The school board approved a trial run of Ethos Science in a Bag for grades K-6. The program combines on-grade-level Indiana STEM and science standards in what they claim is a user-friendly format for both teachers and students. It also allows take-home items for students to continue learning with parents or show parents what they've learned.

—Goshen Community Schools will not allow any more out-of-district transfer students until at least the end of the first semester. A report will be provided at the January board meeting with more information. Families can still make requests, but there will be no admission at this time. Superintendent Jim DuBois said most classrooms are at capacity and that adding additional teachers would be required, causing undue hardship for the district. The district policy encourages families to apply by July 1, and after that only if capacity allows. Assistant Superintendent Alan Metcalfe said there have been times when the district has cut off transfers to certain grade levels at certain elementary schools.

—Tablets are coming to Goshen Community School buses. The tablets feature turn-by-turn instructions for routes and/or long-distance trips. Students will also be able to scan their ID to the tablet so staff are aware of when students get off and where so they can inform parents if needed. Drivers will also be able to wear one earbud connected to the tablet to hear the directions if needed.

—Goshen Community Schools 2024/25 school year will begin on Aug. 14 using the same staggered start system as the previous year. Oct. 15 will be a full day of parent-teacher conferences with school not in session. Pilot program checkpoint tests will be on Jan. 17 and March 21 for the new ILEARN program. Spring break will be the first week in April. The last day of school will be May 30, 2025.