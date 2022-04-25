Goshen school board president resigns after child sex sting video posted online

Goshen Local Schools board president John Gray has resigned after a video posted by child predator sting group shows him talking about meeting someone he believed was an 11-year-old girl, district officials said.

Superintendent Darrell Edwards says in a statement on the school district’s website that the video brought to the attention of school officials late Saturday “is deeply disturbing to our entire school district and Goshen Local School community.

“Our district leaders will be consulting with legal counsel and should more information become available, we will communicate it to our families immediately,” Edwards said.

Edwards said Gray, who was serving his fifth term on the school board, resigned Sunday.

The incident involving Gray occurred outside of the Goshen Local Schools district, Edwards said, and remains under investigation.

This screenshot from the Goshen Local Schools website shows the members of the school board, including John Gray, who resigned Sunday, according to the district superintendent.

The video was streamed on YouTube on Sunday from a group called "PCM: Predatory Catchers Muncie." The group is one of many that post stings to social media. These groups film encounters with people after someone poses as a juvenile on messaging apps.

In the video, the group films a man talking about a potential encounter with an 11-year-old and eventually the man is led away by officers from the Farmland Police Department and the Randolph County Sheriff's Office, but the film shows the handcuffs are later removed and the man drives away on his own.

Edwards confirmed to The Enquirer on Monday that Gray is the man in the video.

The Randolph County Sheriff's Department said it is investigating an incident, but did not confirm whether the man in the video is Gray. Farmland police would not comment on the incident and referred all questions to the county sheriff.

In 2018, a Hamilton County Sheriff's Deputy was filmed in a similar sting by a different group. The deputy resigned from his job and an administrative investigation was launched. According to Hamilton County court record available online, the deputy was not charged with a crime.

Story continues

At the time, Sgt. Dave Ausdenmoore with the Regional Electronics and Computer Investigations Unit told The Enquirer that operations by such civilian sting groups don't result in criminal convictions and make it harder for law enforcement to do their jobs.

The Enquirer is working to obtain incident reports or other documentation about the video and Gray's resignation.

Madeline Mitchell contributed to this report.

The Enquirer will update this report.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Goshen school board president filmed by child sex predator sting group