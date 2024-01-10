Goshen teen named runner-up at Miss Indiana

Jan. 9—GOSHEN — An Elkhart County teen was named first runner-up in the Indiana State Fair Queen competition on Saturday.

Goshen High School graduate and Elkhart County 4-H Fair Queen Maya Narayan placed just below the crowned 65th Indiana State Fair Queen Alexxys Standish, Miss Newton County 2023, on Sunday at the Indiana State Fairgrounds & Event Center. Second runner-up was Sadie Herring, Vigo County; third runner-up was Alex Kerkhove, White County; and fourth runner-up was Hannah Martinez, Steuben County.

Narayan, like many 4-H'ers has an extensive history in the local 4-H community and was Miss 4-H Junior Leaders and subsequently the Elkhart County 4-H Fair Queen. She was presented the WFRN Leadership Award and the Janice Gawthrop Memorial Scholarship at the Elkhart County 4-H Fair in 2023. Narayan was also named Miss Congeniality during the Elkhart County competition.

A golfer and performing artist while at Goshen High School, Narayan was a member of Goshen Go-Getters 4-H Club, Dog Club, and Junior Leaders and placed high many years in the Elkhart County 4-H Fair Queen Contest before taking the win in 2023.

She's also been a part of New York City's Broadway Artists Alliance youth intensive series and has received the 4-H Spirit Award, among many other distinctions.

