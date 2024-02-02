Goshen's sewer pipes to be reinforced

Feb. 1—GOSHEN — The city of Goshen has a plan to help ensure that failing sewer pipes last up to 50 years. On Thursday the Goshen Board of Public Works approved an agreement with Jones Petrie Rafinski, Inc. for $5,000 to create specifications for an upcoming sewer project. The package, Goshen Engineer Dustin Sailor explained, would essentially fill the pipes with a fiberglass liner to prevent further damage. It's called a Cured-In-Place Pipe, or CIPP. Sailor explained to the board that a few years ago, cameras at the wastewater treatment plant were upgraded, along with the recently established asset management plan, and it's become clear that several pipes throughout the city need improvement. "Most of these are clay pipes, and we're seeing longitudinal cracks and at some of the joints the roots have intruded in and broken the pipe," he explained. The project will, in some cases, also require roots to be removed. Creating the specifications is the first step in developing the full bid package. Other items approved by the board include: —Several contracts with Donohue and Associates, Inc., which they've approved for preliminary design engineering for the incoming south wellfield and application to the Indiana State Revolving Fund. The cost is $218,462, and, although Donohue and Associates, Inc. was not the lowest bidder of the three that provided proposals, the advisory committee said the company's technical approach made them the best choice of the three. Donohue and Associates, Inc. was also approved for on-call services for wastewater at $30,000 for the year, and for water at $20,000 for the year. Sailor explained that the agreements are designated for small but urgent repairs. —A pedestrian crossing pole that will be installed at the intersection of U.S. 33 and Peddler's Village as part of the county courts and roadway improvement project nearby. During the board meeting, an increase of $3,266.76 was approved for the project. Sailor explained that the pole and its foundation weren't originally included in the cost, which after approval of the change order, is now $4.2 million. —The approval of conditional employment for five new Goshen firefighters: Matthew A. Borton, Allison R. Eagan, Jonathan M. Lehman, Derick D. Schmucker, and Travis J. Snethen.

GOSHEN — The city of Goshen has a plan to help ensure that failing sewer pipes last up to 50 years.

On Thursday the Goshen Board of Public Works approved an agreement with Jones Petrie Rafinski, Inc. for $5,000 to create specifications for an upcoming sewer project.

The package, Goshen Engineer Dustin Sailor explained, would essentially fill the pipes with a fiberglass liner to prevent further damage. It's called a Cured-In-Place Pipe, or CIPP.

Sailor explained to the board that a few years ago, cameras at the wastewater treatment plant were upgraded, along with the recently established asset management plan, and it's become clear that several pipes throughout the city need improvement.

"Most of these are clay pipes, and we're seeing longitudinal cracks and at some of the joints the roots have intruded in and broken the pipe," he explained.

The project will, in some cases, also require roots to be removed. Creating the specifications is the first step in developing the full bid package.

Other items approved by the board include:

—Several contracts with Donohue & Associates, Inc., which they've approved for preliminary design engineering for the incoming south wellfield and application to the Indiana State Revolving Fund. The cost is $218,462, and, although Donohue & Associates, Inc. was not the lowest bidder of the three that provided proposals, the advisory committee said the company's technical approach made them the best choice of the three. Donohue & Associates, Inc. was also approved for on-call services for wastewater at $30,000 for the year, and for water at $20,000 for the year. Sailor explained that the agreements are designated for small but urgent repairs.

—A pedestrian crossing pole that will be installed at the intersection of U.S. 33 and Peddler's Village as part of the county courts and roadway improvement project nearby. During the board meeting, an increase of $3,266.76 was approved for the project. Sailor explained that the pole and its foundation weren't originally included in the cost, which after approval of the change order, is now $4.2 million.

—The approval of conditional employment for five new Goshen firefighters: Matthew A. Borton, Allison R. Eagan, Jonathan M. Lehman, Derick D. Schmucker, and Travis J. Snethen.