The ‘Gospel’ has failed to save lives in Gaza

My mind is on the Gospel, but it’s not according to Matthew, Mark, Luke and John. It's a different kind of Gospel. Some context before learning what it is.

In the Bible, God empowers Moses to lead the freed Jews to the Promised Land. But there was a problem. Non-Jews occupied the Promised Land. To make room for the Jewish people, God promises to drive out the occupiers.

God declares in Exodus 23: “I will send my terror ahead of you … I will send the hornet ahead of you to drive the Hivites, Canaanites and Hittites out … I will establish your borders from the Red Sea to the Mediterranean Sea, and from the desert to the Euphrates River.”

The eviction and ensuing wars over many generations must have created a lot of resentment.

The British taking over Palestine after World War I and declaring in 1917 its intention to establish the state of Israel must have created more resentment. The partitioning of Palestine and the United States declaring in 1948 that it recognizes the state of Israel must have created more resentment. The ensuing Arab-Israeli wars and the displacement of Palestinians must have created more resentment.

Before Oct. 7, Gaza had already experienced “years of conflict, poverty and humanitarian crises,” according to the CIA. Seven years ago, the poverty rate in Gaza was close to 29%. Gaza water was undrinkable because it tasted like sea water. Gaza beaches were unswimmable because the sea water was polluted with raw sewage.

Gaza is a narrow strip of land sandwiched between Israel, Egypt and the Red Sea. It has 2.1 million inhabitants despite being the size of Las Vegas, which translates to 36,000 people per square mile. Half of those living in Gaza are children.

Since 2007, the Israeli blockade of sea, air and land routes has prevented the flow of goods and people into Gaza. Food was in short supply. Medicines were in short supply. Human rights groups likened Gaza to “the world’s largest open-air prison.”

The harsh life in Palestinian territories must have created more resentment. But forget resentment, what can such harsh life do to a person's mental health?

Israel is determined to eliminate over 20,000 Hamas fighters who are located primarily in Gaza. If the Hamas fighters are in one spot in Gaza, bombing the location might neutralize them as Israel wants. But if the Hamas fighters live among civilians, destroying them would also destroy civilians. How then to best eliminate Hamas? Israel thinks artificial intelligence, or AI for short, can help. Nothing new; the U.S. military also uses AI for combat purposes.

Simply defined, AI is a technology that allows machines and computer applications to execute tasks like the human mind.

I imagined Moses and the Jews walking in the desert at night. I wanted to draw the Pillar of Fire, so I tasked Microsoft’s Bing Image Creator, a free online AI tool for creating images, with the job. The AI-generated image was breathtaking.

Microsoft’s Bing Image Creator, a free online AI tool for creating images, produced the picture from a prompt to show the biblical Pillar of Fire.

The AI behind the image creation tool is based on complex mathematics trained with a large dataset of images. The AI searched for patterns in the data and made predictions of the Pillar of Fire independent of me.

But AI does not always create fun things. If the AI training data is biased, the output can also have bias. Training AI with a dataset of images of “persons of interest” captured by retail store’s security cameras and employees’ phones is one example. This is what Rite Aid did resulting in The Federal Trade Commission imposing a ban on its AI-powered facial recognition technology for falsely flagging women and people of color as potential shoplifters.

Despite the likelihood of bias, the Israeli Defense Forces is using AI named the Gospel or “Habsora" in Hebrew to increase efficiency in identifying Hamas targets. The data used to train the Gospel are “things like cell phone messages, satellite imagery, drone footage and even seismic sensors,” according to NPR.

The Gospel might also have been fed feedback about how AI performed when it was first used by the IDF in Gaza in 2021. Intelligence from the Gospel is passed on to commanders on the battlefield through an app named “Pillar of Fire”. The field commanders then decide to strike or not to strike a target. Without the Gospel, it would have taken an intelligence analyst 300 days to identify three to five targets. Yet by Oct. 12, the IDF had struck over 22,000 targets in Gaza.

Israel claims it has killed 7,000 Hamas fighters. Yet some of its commanders have “approved the killing of hundreds of Palestinian civilians in an attempt to assassinate a single top Hamas military commander,” according to +972 Magazine, a nonprofit Israel-Palestinian magazine.

Has the Gospel done a good job in Gaza?

Let's see. Over 20,000 civilians, killed. Over 10,000 children and infants, killed. Over 130 aid workers, killed. Over 60 journalists, killed.

The Gospel did find targets. To be killed.

Walter Suza, Ames Tribune guest columnist

Walter Suza of Ames, Iowa, writes frequently on the intersections of spirituality, anti-racism and social justice. He can be contacted at wsuza2020@gmail.com.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: The ‘Gospel’ has failed to save lives in Gaza. Here's why.