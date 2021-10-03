Is Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Weighed On By Its Debt Load?

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We can see that Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) does use debt in its business. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

Check out our latest analysis for Gossamer Bio

What Is Gossamer Bio's Net Debt?

As you can see below, Gossamer Bio had US$175.7m of debt, at June 2021, which is about the same as the year before. You can click the chart for greater detail. But it also has US$405.9m in cash to offset that, meaning it has US$230.2m net cash.

How Healthy Is Gossamer Bio's Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Gossamer Bio had liabilities of US$30.0m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$181.8m due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had US$405.9m in cash and US$100.0k in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it can boast US$194.2m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This surplus suggests that Gossamer Bio is using debt in a way that is appears to be both safe and conservative. Due to its strong net asset position, it is not likely to face issues with its lenders. Simply put, the fact that Gossamer Bio has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Gossamer Bio can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Story continues

Given its lack of meaningful operating revenue, Gossamer Bio shareholders no doubt hope it can fund itself until it has a profitable product.

So How Risky Is Gossamer Bio?

By their very nature companies that are losing money are more risky than those with a long history of profitability. And we do note that Gossamer Bio had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss, over the last year. And over the same period it saw negative free cash outflow of US$195m and booked a US$240m accounting loss. However, it has net cash of US$230.2m, so it has a bit of time before it will need more capital. Overall, its balance sheet doesn't seem overly risky, at the moment, but we're always cautious until we see the positive free cash flow. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For example, we've discovered 5 warning signs for Gossamer Bio (2 are concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.