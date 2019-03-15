I got into 39 colleges without cheating: What applying to schools looks like in 2019

Jordan Nixon has received 39 college acceptance letters so far, all without celebrity parents or $500,000 bribes. It just took years of planning, a private college adviser, 50-plus applications and the unwavering support of family.

“I don’t have money like the celebrity parents," said Angelia Nixon, mother of the 17-year-old senior near Atlanta. "There were no bribes going into this.”

As the nation's largest-ever college admissions scandal surfaces this week, with celebrity parents and rich CEOs accused of cheating to get their children into prestigious schools, the Nixons are navigating college admissions like the rest of us. But they've found extraordinary success, discovering how the journey to college remains daunting — yet possible — in 2019.

For the Nixons, the multi-year process entailed early college visits, regular check-ins with her adviser, ACT and SAT prep, careful budgeting and essay after essay after essay. The result? Schools from across the nation welcoming Jordan and $1.6 million in scholarship offers.

Jordan has always been a "high achiever," her mom says. She won elementary school spelling bees as a child and her poetry ran in Highlights for Children. The mom knew if she invested in her daughter's process early, she'd see results.

The college tours began during Jordan's sophomore year. Angelia Nixon talked to admissions advisers and fill out info cards. They made a broad list of schools. Jordan set sights on a major — international business.

The private college adviser began junior year. That's when things really picked up.

Jordan worked with Cynthia DeBerry Flowers, of Atlanta-based CollegeForSure, on every aspect of the college application process. Jordan's mother wanted her to receive more attention than her school district was able to provide, so they looked into hiring a coach — an uncommon move in their district.

Private college advisers the Nixons reviewed ran from $3,000 to $9,000 for total services, the mother said. Angelia Nixon, an insurance broker, and Jordan's father — Arthur Nixon Jr., a police investigator — ended up paying somewhere in between, she said.

DeBerry Flowers touched base about two or three times a week, Jordan recalled. They did resume prep. They set SAT and ACT goals. They worked on essays. Oh, the essays.

"I didn’t realize how important essays were until the moment I had to do more than 20," Jordan said.

Jordan wrote at the kitchen table, laptop open, her parents editing over dinner. A calendar on the wall listed every school application date and whether Jordan would apply for early action — an option that gives students an early heads-up on acceptance.

Jordan and her adviser firmed up her list of schools. A process of elimination began, looking at US News and Forbes rankings, activities offered, graduation rates. The college application frenzy peaked in October and November.

"Stressful, to say the least," Jordan said

Some applications cost as much as $80, Angelia Nixon said. When college fairs offered free applications, they filled out every one. They also used the Common Application and the Common Black College Application, both of which let students apply to tens of schools at once.

"So much easier," Jordan said.

The ease of the all-at-once platforms let Jordan apply for 68 schools, her mother said, plus another three from college fairs and elsewhere.

Jordan's senior year unfolded. She stayed busy with extracurriculars — cheering co-captain, a leadership academy — as the acceptance letters landed. The first, Grambling State University, in July 2018. The most recent, Xavier University, arrived this month.

Jordan has until May 1 to make a decision. "I’m definitely still in the process," she said.

Here are three pointers on the application process, from Jordan's family and expert advisers:

Apply to the best fit, not the best school

“Here’s the thing: It’s a very, very competitive process," said Lisa Guss, an independent college counselor and co-author of "The Essential College Admissions Handbook." She tells her clients this: The best schools may not be the best schools for you.