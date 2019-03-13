Got allergies? This GermGuardian air purifier is 50% off on Amazon, making it just $71.99.

Twitter More

We were all waiting for March for daylight saving time to start, but with March also comes something not so fun: Allergy season.

And if you've had a hunch that it's been getting worse every year, it is. But hey, at least you're not crazy.

Combat the sniffling with something more powerful than a box of Claritin: This 22-inch air purifier and HEPA filter from GermGuardian is $70 off today — and when you clip the extra 10% coupon, it drops down to just $71.99That's over half off.

The name "GermGuardian" may seem corny, but it's literally what this thing can do for a room (up to 167 square feet). The HEPA filter captures 99.7 percent of allergens like household dust, pet dander, mold spores, and plant pollens, even as small as .3 microns. Not only is it cleaning the air by trapping particles you can't even see, but it's making it smell better, too. The filter battles odors like cigarette smoke, litter boxes, or overly-smelly furnaces to provide a fresher feel every time you walk into the room. Read more...

