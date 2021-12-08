'I got the baby': Dramatic police video of Long Branch shooting released

LONG BRANCH - A long volley of gunshots fired in darkness, followed by someone excitedly proclaiming, “I got, the baby, I got the baby, I got the baby," is revealed on video released by the state Attorney General’s Office Wednesday of a fatal police gun battle in Long Branch that claimed the life of a Virginia man.

The video is from the scene of a shootout Nov. 5 with Mark D. Walker, 34, of Woodbridge, Virginia, as he was fleeing the scene of an hours-long standoff with a 2-week-old infant in his arms.

Walker, who was killed in the gun battle, hours earlier shot and wounded a detective from the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office during a standoff at an apartment at 274 Chelsea Ave., where investigators were serving a warrant in a homicide investigation, authorities said. The wounded detective, who has not been identified, was treated that night at Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune and released.

The attorney general’s office, in response to Open Public Records Act requests, released four video clips of the shootout — two from police body-worn cameras, and one each from a mobile video recorder in a police vehicle and a residential camera.

One of the body-cam videos, labeled BWC2, shows a volley of gunfire as someone yells, “stop," and then an excited voice says, “I got the baby, I got the baby, I got the baby," as the infant is retrieved.

Another body-cam video, labeled BWC1, depicts police repeatedly firing on a subject as someone says, “Get the gun, get the gun, get the gun," before officers are shown handcuffing a man who is face-down on a lawn.

The residential surveillance camera appears to show a man emerging from a house firing at officers who then move toward the subject with weapons drawn.

The video from the police car's video recorder, labeled MVR, shows officers maneuvering in the dark after someone runs across a street.

Authorities said Walker emerged from the apartment about 2 a.m. — after barricading himself inside for hours with an infant — when a fire erupted on the premises. As he fled from the fire with the infant in his arms, he fired a handgun several times at police officers, striking an armored personnel vehicle that was parked in the road, authorities said.

Long Branch shooting update: Man killed in hail of police bullets in Long Branch had lengthy criminal record

Three members of the Monmouth County Emergency Response Team returned fire, striking Walker, who was later pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said. The officers who fired at Walker have been identified as Manalapan Patrolman Eric Voorand, Howell Patrolman Daniel Murphy and Middletown Patrolman Omar Akel.

The fatal shooting is under investigation by the attorney general’s Office of Public Integrity and Accountability.

Kathleen Hopkins, a reporter in New Jersey since 1985, covers crime, court cases, legal issues, unsolved mysteries and just about every major murder trial to hit Monmouth and Ocean counties. Contact her at khopkins@app.com.

