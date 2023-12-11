I got brunch at the largest buffet in Las Vegas for $65. I wouldn't go back, but I'd recommend it.

I visited the Bacchanal Buffet at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

I paid $65 a person to access the 25,000-square-foot buffet for brunch.

I wouldn't revisit the buffet, but it's worth going at least once due to the sheer scale of it.

I recently headed to Las Vegas for the first time — and my friends and family told me I had to try the Bacchanal Buffet, located within Caesars Palace.

It's the largest buffet in Las Vegas at over 25,000 square feet with over 250 menu items.

Here's what it was like going for brunch.

I visited during brunch time and paid $65 for my ticket.

The line to get into the Bacchanal Buffet was massive. Rachel Dube

The buffet opens at 9 a.m. on most days, so I headed over for brunch right when it opened.

I was there on a weekend with my sister, and our brunch tickets were $65 per person. There was a line from the moment we arrived.

The Bacchanal Buffet looked very nice inside.

The Bacchanal Buffet was about $65 a person for brunch when I visited. Rachel Dube

While checking in, I was given a table and no other instructions.

Per my online reservation details, I had about 90 minutes to enjoy the buffet after I got my seat.

We started with the seafood station.

The first station was all about seafood, featuring clams, mussels, and lobster. Rachel Dube

Unsure of where to begin, my sister and I walked to the seafood station first. There were clams, crab claws, mussels, shrimp, and other seafood items.

The next station was all about meat.

The buffet had bowls, trays, and stacks of meat. Rachel Dube

It included items like sliders and popular sides for meat dishes, like corn on the cob.

I also saw more unique items, like truffle-roasted chicken. There was an entire display devoted to sausages, and passed meaty breakfast staples like bacon and corned-beef hash.

There was also a carving station.

If I wanted, I could've ordered some freshly cut meat. Rachel Dube

The carving station had striploin, prime rib, and smoked brisket, to name a few.

The next station was filled with classic breakfast items — it was my favorite.

The breakfast station had waffles, pancakes, and French toast with every topping imaginable. Rachel Dube

This breakfast station included waffles, pancakes, and French toast.

The buffet offered various fixings like frosting, sprinkles, and fruit that you could use to customize your dish.

There were also eggs, oatmeal, and other typical breakfast items in this section.

Next was a section with Mexican-inspired dishes.

The made-to-order tacos looked tasty. Rachel Dube

The highlight of this section was probably the made-to-order birria tacos loaded with marinated meat.

Ready-made options included different types of beans, tortillas, and various tacos.

At this point, I was starting to get overwhelmed.

This section seemed to be Italian-inspired, but it also had a French dish. Rachel Dube

The buffet had so many options and I spent a lot of time deciding what I actually felt like grabbing.

Next, I was at what appeared to be the Italian-style station with Italian wedding soup and arancini, stuffed Italian rice balls.

The section also had croque madame, though, which is a French dish with ham and egg.

Next up was an entire display of pizzas and flatbreads.

There were multiple different types of pizza at the buffet. Rachel Dube

At this brunch buffet, there seemed to be a huge emphasis on more lunch-worthy foods.

The section had a range of pizza options, each with a detailed description of its toppings labeled above.

There were also ready-to-eat pasta dishes and a made-to-order pasta station if you wanted something customized.

Next was the bread station, which had over 10 varieties of bread.

The bread station had crackers, too. Rachel Dube

The bread selection featured a large assortment, from brioche buns to corn bread.

It was followed by the cheese station ...

This was far from a typical charcuterie board. Rachel Dube

... and the meat station.

The meat station also had nuts. Rachel Dube

Next, I found some rolls and rice-filled options.

There were a few rolls available to grab. Rachel Dube

This station had rolls including vegan options and Spam musubi, a roll featuring canned ham that's popular in Hawaii.

I also saw a wide range of Asian-inspired soups and six types of dumplings up for grabs.

I passed popular dishes like black-pepper beef and General Tso's chicken.

The General Tso's chicken looked delicious. Rachel Dube

The section had a ton of entrée options, ranging from salt-and-pepper frog legs and General Tso's chicken to fried rice and black-pepper beef.

Before sitting down, I headed to the last and final section: dessert.

The dessert station was my favorite. Rachel Dube

The buffet had every dessert you could imagine, including miniature tarts, cookies, and freshly made crepes.

I had to wait in line if I wanted anything that wasn't grab-and-go.

A lot of made-to-order stations at the buffet had a line of people in front of them. Rachel Dube

The crepe station, like many of the buffet sections with made-to-order dishes, had a long line in front of it.

I wasn't surprised by the lines since the buffet is pretty popular and famous, but it made it difficult to decide what was worth waiting to order.

The dessert section also had a sorbet station ...

There were fruity sorbets and chocolaty ones. Rachel Dube

The sorbet station had a section nearby with toppings, like sprinkles and syrups, to dress up your sweet treat.

… cheesecakes, trifles, cupcakes …

The dessert station had tons of options. Rachel Dube

... and fruit.

Guests could grab some grapes, cubes of melon or pineapple, or even a whole apple. Rachel Dube

Ultimately, I ended up with a crepe, plantains, and a crème brûlée for my breakfast.

I selected very few things since the options were so overwhelming. Rachel Dube

The many options made it overwhelming for me and I simply couldn't decide what to eat. It was a bit of a paradox of choice — having too many options made it hard for me to pick any.

Because of that, I didn't get much at the buffet. I just got a crepe, plantains, and a crème brûlée

In terms of taste, the food was what I'd expect from a buffet — decent quality with some highs and lows.

Some things (like the freshly made crepes) were better than others. It wasn't the best food I've ever had, but it was good.

The Bacchanal Buffet is worth visiting if you're in Vegas and have never been, but I wouldn't return.

My Bacchanal Buffet experience was great, but I don't think I need to visit this place more than once. Rachel Dube

The Bacchanal Buffet was unlike anything I've ever seen before. The massive displays of food were impressive and beautiful.

But for me, the experience was overwhelming with its many food options and lines. I didn't even end up wanting to take $65 worth of food.

I'm glad I tried the buffet once — and I recommend going if you've never been — but I don't feel the need to go back.

