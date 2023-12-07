Got a call summoning you to jury duty? It could be a scam, SLO County Sheriff’s Office warns

San Luis Obispo County residents are getting phone calls from someone claiming to be from the Sheriff’s Office summoning them to jury duty — but it’s a scam, according to a news release from the sheriff.

The individual used a fake caller ID that seems like it’s from the Sheriff’s Office, but really it’s hiding their true phone number, the agency said.

Numerous individuals reported the spam phone call to the Sheriff’s Office, the release said.

“The caller proceeds to explain that individuals can clear the matter by paying a fine through the use of bitcoin or other cryptocurrency,” the Sheriff’s Office said. “One resident was almost billed out of $1,700, but the transaction was not successful.”

The Sheriff’s Office does not contact residents by phone “regarding these matters,” the agency said.

People that receive this scam call should report it to law enforcement, the Sheriff’s Office said.

A similar phone scam targeted San Luis Obispo County in December last year.