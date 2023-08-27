Got a call there’s a warrant for your arrest? SLO County Sheriff’s Office warns of scam

An unknown individual claiming to be from the San Luis Obispo Sheriff’s Office has been calling residents with a notice for an arrest warrant and asking for payment — but it’s a scam, the agency warned.

Multiple reports have been filed with the Sheriff’s Office regarding the phone calls, according to a news release.

The caller claims the warrant can be cleared “by making a cash transfer or through a debit card or gift card,” the Sheriff’s Office said.

The phone number used directs callers to a fake Sheriff’s Office phone tree, the release said.

“The Sheriff’s Office reminds you that it is not our practice to contact residents by phone regarding these matters,” the release said. “Deputy sheriffs will never request money or gift cards in lieu of bail.”

The Sheriff’s Office asked anyone who receives a call like this to report it to a local law enforcement agency.

“Please inform your family and friends about this scam so they can be prepared in the event they receive a call like this,” the department added.

The Sheriff’s Office warned of a similar scam in May.