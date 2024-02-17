Have you got the cheapest Isa? What to know about the fees you may be overpaying

Have you got the cheapest Isa? The providers charging the most

If you’re keen to improve your investment returns, one of the simplest ways to keep more of your money is to cut the fees you pay.

It’s not as easy as it sounds, however.

Providers often charge fees in different ways: some will levy it as a percentage of your overall holding, while others will charge a flat amount. Services that incur fees can also vary.

For those with larger portfolios, the difference between the cheapest and most expensive providers can come to thousands of pounds a year.

Equally, those paying a flat fee on a small portfolio are likely to be spending a far larger proportion on charges.

Here, Telegraph Money reveals the cheapest and most expensive Isa providers, with tips on how to cut your investment costs.

Which Isa provider has the lowest platform fee?

One fee you’ll almost certainly encounter is a “platform fee”, which is charged by your provider to essentially hold your money. These may be the same across all portfolio sizes, or could be tiered depending on how much money you have.

Extra fees may be charged each time you make a trade, and may vary depending on what kind of investment you make.

Figures from analyst the Lang Cat, compiled for Telegraph Money, show that the cheapest Isa deals for those with a smaller portfolio of £5,000 come from Barclays and Close Brothers, both of which charge £13, an equivalent of 0.25pc.

This is what you could expect to pay annually, assuming investment in funds, making four trades over the course of a year.

Barclays charges 0.25pc across portfolios up to £100,000, and Close Brothers AM Self Directed Service charges this fee for portfolios up to £500,000.

As is usually the case with percentage-based fees, it’s a much cheaper deal when you’re paying a small percentage of a small sum.

For larger portfolios, flat fees are far cheaper. iWeb charges £20 across all portfolios, which is less than 0.01pc when you’re investing £1m – the cheapest option in our table – but a relatively expensive 0.4pc if you have £5,000.

Similarly, Halifax Share Dealing charges £74 across all portfolio sizes, while Interactive Investor’s “Investor” plan costs £144. Both are cheap options if you have a portfolio of £100,000 or more.

At the most expensive end, those with a £1m portfolio could expect to pay £3,000 with Hargreaves Lansdown if you’re investing in funds.

What are Isa dealing fees?

Most platforms will charge dealing fees when you buy or sell shares. This can be fairly expensive, but many providers reduce the fee the more shares you buy.

For example, AJ Bell charges £9.95 per share trade, which reduces to £4.95 if you made 10 or more share deals in the previous month.

Hargreaves Lansdown also takes this approach: for the first nine share deals you’ll pay £11.95, which reduces to £8.95 when you make between 10 and 19 deals, and £5.95 per deal above that.

How can I avoid high Isa fees?

As our table shows, choosing a provider that suits the size of your portfolio is important – but fees will also vary depending on how you invest.

You might save considerable amounts of money on fees by choosing not to invest in funds.

For example, while Hargreaves Lansdown is the most expensive option in our table, when you invest in shares, ETFs or investment trusts within your Isa, the charge of 0.45pc is capped at £45, plus any dealing charges – which is far less than you might pay for fund investments.

Finally, consider the fact that fees should not be the only deciding factor when choosing an investment platform.

These costs don’t include other elements of the services, such as whether you receive financial advice, if the platform provides share tips or other market research insight. For some, it could be worth paying a little more.

