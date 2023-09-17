Got Chiefs’ Travis Kelce in your fantasy football lineup? Here’s his status vs. Jags

Fantasy football owners with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce on their rosters can rejoice.

Kelce and defensive end teammate Chris Jones are both officially active for Sunday’s road game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

For Kelce, this was the expected outcome after he hyperextended his knee in practice before the season opener against the Detroit Lions. Kelce was a limited participant in practice all week, with coach Andy Reid saying Friday he expected Kelce to play against the Jags.

Jones, who ended his holdout from the team last week, is also available but expected to have limited snaps this week.

Also notable: Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who missed two practices last week with an illness, is active for Sunday’s game.