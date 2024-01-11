Got citrus fruit? St. Mary's Food Bank is accepting citrus fruit donations

Lemons, tangerines and grapefruit, oh my!

St. Mary’s Food Bank is collecting citrus donations from across the Valley to re-distribute to the local community from now until April 30.

Jerry Brown, the Director of Public Relations at St. Mary’s Food Bank, noted that citrus distribution not only serves the local community but the fruit is also shared with other states, such as Colorado and Texas, in exchange for other fruits and vegetables.

“We think it’s really important to get people not only food, but nutritious food,” said Brown.

He noted that all the spots are full for St. Mary’s volunteers to glean homeowner’s citrus trees this season, but donations are always appreciated, “after you help your friends, your neighbors and yourself.”

Residents of Tucson can bring citrus in person to the Community Food Bank’s warehouse Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., during January, February and March, according to the organization's Public Relations Manager, Norma Cable, via email.

How and when to donate on a weekday:

St. Mary’s Food Bank – Phoenix 2831 N. 31st Ave., Phoenix, AZ 85009 Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

St. Mary’s Food Bank – Surprise 13050 W. Elm St., Surprise, AZ 85378 Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.



How and when to donate on 'Citrus Saturdays':

January 13 Manistee Ranch Park: 5127 W Northern Ave., Glendale, AZ 85301 Sahuaro Ranch Park: 9802 N 59th Ave., Glendale, AZ 85302 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

February 3, 10 Desert Garden United Church of Christ: 18818 N 128th Ave., Sun City West, AZ 85375 Shepherd of the Hills UCC: 5524 E. Lafayette Blvd., Phoenix, AZ 85018 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.



This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: St. Mary's Food Bank is accepting citrus fruit donations