Got a criminal record? Ohio lawmakers debate expanding sealing, expungement options

The Ohio Senate is expected to vote Wednesday on a 950-page criminal justice reform bill that seeks to change how quickly inmates can earn time off their prison sentences, cut back on collateral sanctions that accompany convictions and make it easier to remove criminal records from public view.

"This is heading in the right direction for people who want to turn their lives around," said State Sen. Nathan Manning, R-North Ridgeville, the bill sponsor.

Senate Bill 288 seeks to change how Ohio approaches criminal justice in the hopes of stopping cycles of crime and lowering the number of people who return to prison. A similar bill is pending in the Ohio House. A bill doesn't become law until it's cleared both chambers and is signed by the governor but leaders have said the criminal justice reforms are a high priority to finish before the two-year legislative session ends Dec. 31.

What is in Senate Bill 288, Ohio's criminal justice reform bill?

Senate Bill 288 calls for the following:

Requires that warrants for 32 serious felony offenses be uploaded to national databases within 48 hours.

Reduces the penalty for underage drinking from a first-degree misdemeanor to a third-degree misdemeanor.

Declares that arrest or conviction for use or possession of marijuana paraphernalia doesn't qualify as a criminal record and doesn't need to be disclosed in response to an inquiry.

Increases the time inmates can earn off their prison sentences if they participate in education, job training, drug treatment or other programs.

Names strangulation as a specific felony offense.

Prohibits fraudulent assisted reproduction − the practice of a reproductive health provider using his own sperm for patients without consent.

The bill also eases the path to sealing and expunging criminal records for thousands of Ohioans. Criminal records can often hurt someone's chances of landing jobs, housing or professional licensing.

The legislation lays out a schedule for when people can apply to have their records sealed after the final discharge of their sentences:

Story continues

One year for misdemeanors and fourth- or fifth-degree felonies.

Three years for third-degree felonies.

Six months for minor misdemeanors.

People can apply for expungement − wiping the record away entirely − three years after their misdemeanor sentence is concluded and 10 years after felonies. The fee is $50, unless the person is indigent.

Some crimes are not eligible for sealing or expungement: violent felonies, violation of a protection order, domestic violence, certain sexually oriented offenses, and convictions where the victim was under age 13 except for nonpayment of child support.

Lawmakers also added a provision to eliminate the statute of limitations for attempted aggravated murder. The amendment came in the wake of an Ohio Supreme Court ruling that tossed out the conviction of Ralph Bortree.

In 2019, genetic sleuthing and genealogy databases were used to identify Bortree in a 1993 Logan County attack. Because the woman survived, Bortree was prosecuted for attempted aggravated murder. He was sentenced to 11 years in prison − the maximum. He appealed, arguing that it was too late to charge him because the statute of limitations for attempted aggravated murder is six years.

Laura Bischoff is a reporter for the USA TODAY Network Ohio Bureau, which serves the Columbus Dispatch, Cincinnati Enquirer, Akron Beacon Journal and 18 other affiliated news organizations across Ohio.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Criminal justice reform bill expected to advance in Ohio