I Got Divorced. But My Family Is Still Whole

Maggie Smith
·4 min read
0

Credit - Illustration by Zara Picken for TIME

I’ve never been good at math. After nearly failing algebra in high school, I chose to attend a liberal arts college in part—in large part—because there was no general math requirement.

Even now I’m sometimes criticized for using “bad math”—unrealistic statistics—in the poem I’m most known for, “Good Bones.” In that poem I wrote, “The world is at least fifty percent terrible” and “For every bird there is a stone thrown at a bird.” For the record, I realize there aren’t an equal number of birds and rocks on this planet. I’m well aware that though the world often feels “at least half terrible,” it’s not a provable percentage.

I’m a poet, not a mathematician. But each time “Good Bones” goes viral, typically after a tragedy, the literalists make their presence known in the comments: “You need to take a math class! These ratios are impossible!”

More From TIME

Read More: The Love Story of My Chosen Family

After the song “Yesterday” was released, did anyone complain to Paul McCartney, “You’re not half the man you used to be! That’s impossible! You’re still a whole person!” I doubt it. Still, feeling less than whole—particularly in one’s grief—is a pervasive metaphor.

When I was newly divorced, trying to make a fresh start for myself and my children, my thinking about my family and my new life was shaped by absence. I looked at us and saw what was missing instead of what was there. After a major loss or upheaval, it’s natural to think in terms of before and after. For me, there’s B.D, Before the Divorce, and A.D., After the Divorce. It’s natural to lay the shape of your new life over the template of your former one, and to see all the contours that don’t line up.

We had been a foursome as a family, so when my—our—children first had overnight visits at their father’s rental house, I thought of myself as the quarter missing. When the three of them were together, they were three-quarters of the family we once were. When the children were with me, we were missing a quarter, too. No matter the arrangement, I saw us as asymmetrical and off-kilter. Incomplete.

Read More: What My Family Taught Me About Loneliness

The math of divorce is painful: division and subtraction. When my marriage ended, we divided our assets, our furniture, our dishes and pots and pans. We divided our time with the children. We divided our friendships: Who were more his people, and who were more mine? We subtracted, too, again and again. I lost “my other half.” I lost, over years of litigation, tens (and tens, and tens) of thousands of dollars. I lost weight. I lost sleep. I lost my sense of security. I lost the future I’d expected to have and the upbringing I’d wanted to give my daughter and son. I grieved all of it. I looked at my life and it didn’t add up.

One evening an old friend and I were sitting in Adirondack chairs in my backyard, commiserating about our divorces. I told her how bewildering it had been for me, and how estranged I felt from my previous life—the B.D. years. I said, “My life is unrecognizable from what it was five years ago.”

Then we were both quiet, and I reconsidered. I took it back. No, it was about constants and variables. When I looked again, I saw that despite the losses—the dividing and subtracting—so much remained the same: I was mothering my two children in my house. They were in the same schools with the same teachers. My neighbors were the same, my close friends and family were the same. My office looked out on the same street. The same dogs walked by daily, and I greeted them by name—Molly, Brutus, Daisy, Monkey. I recognized my life. I realized something then: If I knew nothing of what was missing, what had been removed, my life would look full and beautiful.

Read More: We Didn't Have Much Money. My Daughter Still Deserved Joy

I can’t make the equation work any differently: 4 - 1 = 3. But since that night I’ve been telling myself a different story about the math. If divorce is a time of division and subtraction, then rebuilding is a time of multiplication and addition. I’ve lost, but I’ve also gained, namely, perspective, as I’ve learned to see our family for what it is, without comparing it to what it was. When I look at myself, I see a complete person, not half of a former couple. When I look at my children, my family, I see wholeness, not a fraction.

Our house isn’t three-quarters full, it’s full. And my heart? That’s full, too.

Contact us at letters@time.com.

Recommended Stories

  • There’s something going on with AI startups in France

    Last night, Motier Ventures held a tech meetup focused on AI startups featuring some of the most hyped tech startups in the French tech ecosystem, Dust, Finegrain, Gladia, Mistral AI and Scenario — all of them are portfolio companies of Motier Ventures. Artificial intelligence, just like in the U.S., has quickly become a buzzy vertical within the French tech industry. Tech giants have historically set up AI research labs in Paris as there’s a large talent pool of PhD students in math, computer science and engineering.

  • Ridepanda's shift from D2C micromobility platform to corporate e-bike supplier

    Ridepanda launched in 2020 as a direct-to-consumer micromobility platform, a marketplace for high quality e-scooters and e-bikes. The founders, alumni at shared micromobility companies Lime, Bird and Scoot, sensed the shift away from shared and towards small electric vehicle ownership and wanted to capitalize on it. Within a couple of years of managing supply chains, providing maintenance to customers across a range of brands, and dealing with customer service nationwide, the founders realized D2C was actually a hard business to be in.

  • Yahoo Sports AM: The Michigan scandal, explained

    As the wildest college football story in recent memory unfolds, it's become increasingly difficult to keep up. So I went back to the very beginning, gathered everything we know, and put it all in one place to hopefully bring you all some clarity.

  • What to watch: Week 11 college football viewing guide

    We're entering the home stretch of the college football regular season and many of these games have CFP and conference title implications.

  • Disney raises cost-cutting target to $7.5 billion as subscribers surge

    Disney's fiscal Q4 report marks the first time the media giant is delivering earnings under a new reporting structure that breaks out ESPN's financials.

  • I shop for a living, and thanks to the Coway Airmega purifier my sinuses have never been happier

    This particle-filtering phenom also made Google's Holiday 100 list this year, so give yourself the gift of easier breathing!

  • EU asks TikTok and YouTube for more info on how they're safeguarding kids

    The European Commission has sent another couple of formal requests for information to major platforms subject to the bloc’s rebooted online governance and content moderation rulebook, the Digital Services Act (DSA). The latest requests, which are focused on child safety, have been sent to TikTok and YouTube. “The Commission is requesting the companies to provide more information on the measures they have taken to comply with their obligations related to protection of minors under the DSA, including the obligations related to risk assessments and mitigation measures to protect minors online, in particular with regard to the risks to mental health and physical health, and on the use of their services by minors,” the Commission wrote in a press release.

  • 'Dark circles got better after one use': Grab these bestselling under-eye masks while they're under $1 each

    More than 22,000 five-star reviewers can't be wrong.

  • Heali’s app provides personalized nutrition guide to using food as medicine

    Enter Heali, a new startup launching out of stealth with a personalized platform to eliminate the guesswork for people who want to treat and manage their health conditions using evidence-based nutrition protocols. Company co-founder and CEO Kyle Dardashti knows firsthand how difficult it is to start the nutrition journey. “I’ve had Crohn’s disease since I was 15 years old,” Dardashti told TechCrunch.

  • Y Combinator-backed Ole delivers luxury fashion items in 50 minutes

    Ole (pronounced “o-lay”), an on-demand fashion app that promises to deliver designer clothing to you in less than an hour, recently closed a $1.5 million funding round, the company exclusively told TechCrunch. This brings the total amount raised to $2 million-- Ole secured $500,000 from Y Combinator last year. Ole makes it easy for last-minute shoppers to purchase outfits in time for special occasions, vacations or events.

  • The College Football Playoff field will be decided by these games down the stretch

    Michigan vs. Ohio State isn't the only game that will play a part in shaping the CFP picture in the last three weeks of the regular season.

  • New Roblox report finds Gen Z users prioritize styling their virtual avatars over themselves in the physical world

    Most Gen Z users reported that styling their Roblox avatar was more important to them than styling themselves in the physical world.

  • Giannis Antetokounmpo ejected after controversial taunting foul in close Bucks win

    Even ESPN broadcaster Doris Burke was confused after Giannis Antetokounmpo was ejected from Wednesday's game.

  • The best cooking gifts for 2023

    We've rounded up our list of the best cooking gifts for home chefs, foodies and everyone in between who likes to cook. Shop our picks, as chosen by the experts at Engadget.

  • SysAid warns customers to patch after ransomware gang caught exploiting new zero-day flaw

    SysAid chief technology officer Sasha Shapirov confirmed in a blog post Wednesday that attackers are exploiting a zero-day flaw affecting its on-premises software. A vulnerability is considered a zero-day when the vendor — in this case SysAid — has zero time to fix the bug before it is exploited by attackers. SysAid said it learned about the vulnerability on November 2 after Microsoft notified the company about the issue.

  • 2025 Toyota Camry previewed with all-wheel-drive hybrid system

    The next-generation Toyota Camry will make its debut on November 14 with an available all-wheel-drive hybrid system and a new design.

  • The best VPN service for 2023

    VPNs are not a one-size-fits-all security solution. Instead, they’re just one part of keeping your data private and secure. We tested out nine of the best VPNs available now to help you choose the best one for your needs.

  • Subway CEO on future: More growth for global, digital orders, and snacks

    Subway CEO John Chidsey is full speed ahead on building up the basics to "fix" the 58-year-old brand.

  • The Morning After: Samsung made its own generative AI model

    The biggest news stories this morning: HP Spectre Fold review, Amazon Prime now comes with discounted access to One Medical health services, Samsung made its own generative AI model.

  • Secure messaging app Signal moves a step closer to launching usernames

    End-to-end encrypted messaging app, Signal, is getting closer to launching a much anticipated feature that will allow users to share only a username in order to connect with other users, rather than having to reveal the phone number linked to their account, as is the case now. Other secure messaging platforms, such as Telegram and Wire, have had the feature for years (literally almost a decade in Telegram's case!).